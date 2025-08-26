LIVE TV
Home > India > Indian Army, Assam Rifles Detain 8 Militants, Seize Arms in Joint Operations Across Manipur

Indian Army, Assam Rifles Detain 8 Militants, Seize Arms in Joint Operations Across Manipur

Between August 18–23, Indian Army and Assam Rifles, in coordination with Manipur Police and CRPF, conducted intelligence-driven operations across multiple districts, detaining eight militants from hill- and valley-based groups and seizing weapons, grenades, ammunition, and other warlike materials.

**Headline:** Indian Army, Assam Rifles Nab 8 Militants, Seize Arms in Joint Operations Across Manipur (Image Credit- X/ @Spearcorps)
**Headline:** Indian Army, Assam Rifles Nab 8 Militants, Seize Arms in Joint Operations Across Manipur (Image Credit- X/ @Spearcorps)

Published By: Spandan Dubey
Last updated: August 26, 2025 06:39:06 IST

In a series of joint operations across Manipur from August 18 to 23, the Indian Army and Assam Rifles formations under Spear Corps, in close coordination with Manipur Police, carried out precise, intelligence-driven operations across Jiribam, Pherzawl, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Imphal West, and Imphal East.

The operation led to the apprehension of 08 cadres from hill-and valley-based groups and the seizure of 10 weapons, grenades, ammunition, and other warlike stores.

On August 18, Assam Rifles and Imphal West Police Commandos apprehended two active KCP (MFL) cadres during a joint operation in Lamphel, Imphal West.

On August 19, a joint operation was carried out in the general area of Wangkhei Angom, Imphal East district, by Assam Rifles and Imphal West Police Commando, which led to the successful apprehension of a cadre of the Kangleipak Communist Party (Military Federal League) who was linked to extortion and intimidation activities in Imphal town. On the same day, Assam Rifles and Imphal East Police Commandos carried out another successful operation, apprehending a cadre of the Kangleipak Communist Party (People’s War Group) in the Keirang area of Imphal East District, Manipur.

Similarly, on August 20, Assam Rifles and Thoubal Police Commandos apprehended three cadres of the Revolutionary People’s Front/ People’s Liberation Army in the general area of Kshetrileikai, Thoubal District of Manipur. On the same day, joint teams comprising Indian Army, CRPF, local police and commando personnel launched a search operation in a suspected area of Sunusiphai Paton, near Loktak Lake.

The recovered stores included one AK-47 rifle, one AK-47 magazine, one single-barrelled rifle, one smoke grenade, one Baofeng set, live rounds of assorted calibre, blank cases of 7.62 mm and 5.56 mm, six bulletproof jackets, four ballistic helmets and two gummy bags.

On August 23, Assam Rifles and Bishnupur Police Commandos apprehended an active cadre of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (Nongdrenkhomba) from Ningthoukhong Mayai Leikai, Bishnupur District.

Also, a joint operation with Manipur Police and CRPF, Assam Rifles carried out Area Domination Patrol in the general area of Chaudharykhal and Savomphai villages in the Jiribam and Pherzawl Districts of Manipur on the same day, leading to the recovery of one 7.62mm AK47, one 5.56mm INSAS LMG, one .303 rifle, one single-barrel rifle, one 9mm pistol, two no 36 grenades, nine 5.56mm live rounds, 20 7.62 mm live rounds, seven 9mm live rounds, four radio sets, two INSAS magazines, one AK47 magazine, one .303 magazine, one 9mm pistol magazine. (ANI)

Tags: Assam Riflesindian armyJoint operationsmanipur

Indian Army, Assam Rifles Detain 8 Militants, Seize Arms in Joint Operations Across Manipur

