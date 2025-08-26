PM Modi urges Shopkeepers to Display ‘Swadeshi’ Labels in Festive Push Amid Rising U.S. Tariffs

In a revived appeal for national self-reliance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today encouraged shopkeepers to strikingly display boards declaring they sell “swadeshi” or Indian-made goods. His remarks, delivered at a ceremonial event in Ahmedabad, were made against the backdrop of intensifying global trade friction with the United States.

PM Modi cited the upcoming festival season Navratri, Vijayadashami, Dhanteras, and Diwali as an appropriate moment for a cultural and economic transformation. “These are celebrations of our culture but they should also be celebrations of self-reliance,” he stated, urging citizens to adopt the mantra, “whatever we buy will be ‘Made in India’; it will be indigenous.”

The Prime Minister further called on businesses to avoid selling imported items, stressing that even small, representative steps can significantly contribute to India’s progress and prosperity. “I sell swadeshi” a phrase he suggested should be proudly displayed outside businesses may sound simple, but he said its impact could be intense.

This latest push fits together with PM Modi’s long-standing campaigns ‘Vocal for Local’ and ‘Make in India’ which have highlighted increasing domestic manufacturing throughout his 11-year term. Yet, these initiatives have routinely come under scrutiny from opposition parties, who argue that growth in manufacturing remains elusive.

The appeal comes between heightened tension in the U.S.–India trade relations. The U.S. is prepared to impose an additional 25 percent tariff on top of an existing 25 percent raising total duties on Indian goods to as much as 50 percent. Washington attributes the move to India’s continued oil imports from Russia. New Delhi has condemned the tariffs as retributive and unjust.

At the same time, PM Modi has sought to ease domestic concerns by reiterating India’s commitment to self-reliance, protective measures for small businesses, and economic resilience. His messages have surrounded not only market-driven reforms but also a broader narrative of national pride as India helm growing global instability.