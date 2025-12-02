LIVE TV
Home > India > Indian Navy Chief Issues Big Statement, Explains Why Was Pakistan Navy Out Of Action During Operation Sindoor, Says…

Indian Navy Chief Issues Big Statement, Explains Why Was Pakistan Navy Out Of Action During Operation Sindoor, Says…

The Navy chief also clarified that Operation Sindoor has not ended and continues to remain active even now.

Indian Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi. (ANI)
Indian Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi. (ANI)

Published: December 2, 2025 14:43:37 IST

Indian Navy Chief Issues Big Statement, Explains Why Was Pakistan Navy Out Of Action During Operation Sindoor, Says…

Indian Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi on Tuesday said that the Indian Navy’s aggressive posturing during Operation Sindoor forced the Pakistan Navy to stay close to their ports. He said the Indian Navy’s strong response, including the deployment of a carrier battle group, played an important role in keeping Pakistan’s naval forces restricted during the May conflict.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Admiral Tripathi said the Navy acted swiftly and decisively. “The aggressive posturing and immediate action during Op Sindoor, of deployment of the carrier battle group, forced the Pakistan Navy to remain close to their ports or near the Makran coast,” he said.

The Navy chief also clarified that Operation Sindoor has not ended and continues to remain active even now. “It’s an operation that remains in progress,” he said, without sharing further details.

According to him, the operation has also created financial pressure on Pakistan. He said many merchant ships have been avoiding Pakistan following the hostilities, which has reduced maritime traffic to that country. In addition, the cost of insurance for vessels travelling to Pakistan has increased, adding to its economic burden.

Operation Sindoor was carried out by Indian security forces on the night of May 7. The mission targeted terror infrastructure deep inside Pakistan as a response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. More than 100 terrorists were killed in the strike. The operation triggered a brief conflict between India and Pakistan, during which India destroyed key military targets after Pakistan escalated the situation. The conflict ended on May 10 when both sides agreed to a ceasefire.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh also recently spoke about Operation Sindoor. Addressing the valedictory ceremony of the 100th Common Foundation Course at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie, he said the mission was a strong example of civil–military coordination. He said the administrative system worked closely with the Armed Forces by sharing important information and helping build public confidence.

Singh urged young civil servants to remain prepared for critical national situations and understand their role in safeguarding the country. He added that while the Armed Forces carried out a balanced and non-escalatory strike, it was Pakistan’s behaviour that prevented the border situation from calming down.

First published on: Dec 2, 2025 2:43 PM IST
Indian Navy Chief Issues Big Statement, Explains Why Was Pakistan Navy Out Of Action During Operation Sindoor, Says…

Indian Navy Chief Issues Big Statement, Explains Why Was Pakistan Navy Out Of Action During Operation Sindoor, Says…

QUICK LINKS