Indian Railways To Add 17,000 Non-AC Coaches In 5 Years; General Class Travel Sees Major Expansion

In a major boost to affordable rail travel, the Indian Railways has announced plans to produce 17,000 additional non-AC general and sleeper coaches over the next five years. Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared this update in Parliament on Wednesday, highlighting the government’s focus on increasing capacity and comfort for budget travellers across the country.

Currently, around 70% of the Indian Railways’ passenger coaches are non-AC, showing a clear shift toward meeting the rising demand from general class passengers. The number of seats available for non-AC travellers has now reached 54 lakh, accounting for 78% of the total seating capacity, while AC coaches make up the remaining 22%.

1,250 General Coaches Used in FY 2024-25

Vaishnaw informed that 1,250 general coaches were already deployed in various long-distance trains during the financial year 2024–25 alone. The move is part of Indian Railways’ strategy to offer affordable travel options for the poor and lower middle class, especially through Mail, Express, and regular passenger trains.

To further support this effort, Indian Railways has launched services like the non-AC Amrit Bharat Express and Namo Bharat Rapid Rail, offering high-quality services to a wider section of society, particularly those in the lower income groups.

New Coach Composition: More General Class Seats

In order to increase general and non-AC sleeper class accommodation, Indian Railways now follows a revised policy for train composition. In a 22-coach Mail/Express train, 12 coaches are allocated for General and Sleeper non-AC classes, while only 8 coaches are AC, providing greater seating capacity for non-AC passengers.

Additionally, Indian Railways continues to run non-AC unreserved trains, such as MEMU, EMU, and passenger trains, apart from unreserved coaches in Mail/Express trains, catering to those who travel without prior reservations.

Passenger Numbers on the Rise

The Railway Minister highlighted that the number of passengers travelling in general/unreserved coaches has increased significantly from 553 crore in 2022-23 to 609 crore in 2023-24, and is expected to touch 651 crore in 2024-25, indicating growing reliance on general class travel.

Amrit Bharat Trains to Expand

Vaishnaw also announced that Indian Railways is planning to manufacture another 100 Amrit Bharat trains to enhance non-AC services. These trains typically include 11 General Class coaches, 8 Sleeper coaches, 1 Pantry Car, and 2 Guard Vans with facilities for the differently-abled, offering modern and comfortable travel options for non-AC passengers.

This aggressive expansion of general class facilities reflects Indian Railways’ broader commitment to making train travel accessible, inclusive, and comfortable for India’s economically weaker sections.

