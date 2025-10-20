LIVE TV
Indian Soldiers Light Diyas And Burst Crackers In LOC Akhnoor, Watch

Indian Army soldiers celebrated Diwali along the Line of Control in Akhnoor by lighting earthen lamps and bursting crackers. Officers offered prayers while ensuring festival cheer reached even the remote border areas. BSF personnel at the Attari border in Punjab also marked the occasion with prayers and fireworks, emphasizing their duty to safeguard citizens while celebrating away from family.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: October 20, 2025 03:27:17 IST

Indian Army soldiers posted along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Akhnoor sector celebrated Diwali on Sunday by bursting firecrackers and lighting earthen lamps. Officers offered prayers and participated in cultural festivities to mark the festival of lights.

While the country celebrates Diwali with family and friends, the armed forces continued their duty along border areas, bringing the spirit of the festival to remote regions.

Soldiers emphasized that observing the festival at their posts reflects their dedication to the safety and security of the nation while keeping the festive mood alive.

BSF Observes Diwali at Attari Border

Border Security Force (BSF) officers celebrated Diwali at the Attari border in Amritsar, Punjab, with prayers, fireworks, and festive rituals. Officer Ruby said they celebrated away from family so that citizens could enjoy Diwali peacefully.

Officer Khushpreet Kaur mentioned beginning the day with temple prayers and later bursting crackers to mark the occasion.

Soldier Anuj Kumar called the BSF his second family, highlighting the unity and camaraderie shared among officers while performing their duties at the border during the festival season.

Spreading Joy with Local Residents

In Tangdhar, near the LoC, Indian Army officers celebrated Diwali with local children, spreading joy and festive cheer in remote border areas. The Diwali Mahotsav included lighting diyas, sharing sweets, and enjoying cultural performances. A local resident expressed gratitude, saying, “We celebrate Diwali with the Indian Army. This festival strengthens peace and brotherhood in the border areas. The Army supports us, and together we live in unity.” These celebrations highlighted the togetherness between the armed forces and civilians, even in challenging locations along the borders.

First published on: Oct 20, 2025 3:27 AM IST
