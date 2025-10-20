Indian Soldiers Light Diyas And Burst Crackers In LOC Akhnoor, Watch

Indian Army soldiers posted along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Akhnoor sector celebrated Diwali on Sunday by bursting firecrackers and lighting earthen lamps. Officers offered prayers and participated in cultural festivities to mark the festival of lights.

While the country celebrates Diwali with family and friends, the armed forces continued their duty along border areas, bringing the spirit of the festival to remote regions.

Soldiers emphasized that observing the festival at their posts reflects their dedication to the safety and security of the nation while keeping the festive mood alive.

#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Army soldiers posted along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Akhnoor sector burst crackers and lit earthen lamps as they celebrate #Diwali pic.twitter.com/FOTY828R3Z — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2025

BSF Observes Diwali at Attari Border

Border Security Force (BSF) officers celebrated Diwali at the Attari border in Amritsar, Punjab, with prayers, fireworks, and festive rituals. Officer Ruby said they celebrated away from family so that citizens could enjoy Diwali peacefully.

Officer Khushpreet Kaur mentioned beginning the day with temple prayers and later bursting crackers to mark the occasion.

Soldier Anuj Kumar called the BSF his second family, highlighting the unity and camaraderie shared among officers while performing their duties at the border during the festival season.

Spreading Joy with Local Residents

In Tangdhar, near the LoC, Indian Army officers celebrated Diwali with local children, spreading joy and festive cheer in remote border areas. The Diwali Mahotsav included lighting diyas, sharing sweets, and enjoying cultural performances. A local resident expressed gratitude, saying, “We celebrate Diwali with the Indian Army. This festival strengthens peace and brotherhood in the border areas. The Army supports us, and together we live in unity.” These celebrations highlighted the togetherness between the armed forces and civilians, even in challenging locations along the borders.

