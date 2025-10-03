Indian Wicket Keeper Dhruv Jurel Performs Army Salute And Honour Indian Army For Their Heroism And Courage

Indian wicket-keeper batter Dhruv Jurel dedicated his maiden Test century to the Indian Army and his father, a Kargil war veteran. Jurel scored 125 runs on Day 2 of the first Test in Ahmedabad, showcasing brilliant form alongside Ravindra Jadeja. India ended the day at 448 for five, holding a commanding lead of 286 runs over the West Indies.

After reaching his half-century, Jurel performed an army salute. Upon reaching his century, he celebrated with a special gesture, honoring the Indian Army and expressing his admiration for their courage and dedication on the battlefield.

Jurel’s Tribute to the Indian Army

Speaking after his innings, Jurel said the salute after his fifty was for his father, while the century celebration was dedicated to the Indian Army. “I have been close to the Indian Army since childhood, seeing my father’s service and learning about their sacrifices. What they do on the battlefield is extraordinary. I will always respect them, and whatever I achieve on the field, I dedicate to them,” he said. Jurel expressed his fascination with army life and reiterated that his century was for those who truly deserve recognition.

Dominant Batting Display by India

The match saw KL Rahul score his 11th Test hundred, followed by stylish centuries from Jurel and Jadeja. India batted the West Indies out of the first Test, ending Day 2 with a massive lead of 286 runs. Rahul scored 100 off 197 balls, Jurel made 125 off 210 balls, and Jadeja contributed 104 runs off 178 balls. With the spinners extracting turn and bounce from the pitch, India aims to finish the game by Day 3 and strengthen its position in the World Test Championship points table.

India’s batting lineup displayed distinct approaches, with each centurion showing patience, skill, and timing. The combination of aggression and resilience kept the West Indies under constant pressure. With two days remaining, the hosts are in a commanding position and likely to push for an early win.

The team’s performance underlines India’s depth in batting and highlights emerging players like Dhruv Jurel making significant contributions. Fans and cricket experts alike praised Jurel’s innings and his meaningful tribute to the Indian Army, reflecting pride and patriotism alongside sporting excellence.

Must Read: Is Your Cough Syrup Killing You? 11 Children Dies In Madhya Pradesh, Centre Issues Advisory