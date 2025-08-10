LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan
LIVE TV
Home > India > India’s Asiatic Lion Population Hits Record High Of 891, Up 32% Since 2020

India’s Asiatic Lion Population Hits Record High Of 891, Up 32% Since 2020

India’s Asiatic lion population has surged 32.2% from 674 in 2020 to 891 in 2025, with new satellite populations expanding their range. This marks a 70% growth since 2015, highlighting successful conservation efforts led by Gujarat and the Ministry.

Asiatic lion numbers roar to a record high of 891 in 2025
Asiatic lion numbers roar to a record high of 891 in 2025

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: August 10, 2025 14:22:19 IST

India’s Asiatic lion population has recorded a significant jump, rising from 674 in 2020 to 891 in 2025, an increase of 32.2 per cent, according to the 16th Lion Population Estimation report released on Sunday. The number of adult females has grown from 260 to 330 (26.9 per cent), bolstering the species’ reproductive capacity.

The latest count includes new satellite populations in Barda Wildlife Sanctuary, Jetpur and adjoining areas, and Babra-Jasdan and adjoining areas, taking the total number of lions in satellite populations to 497 across nine locations. For the first time, 22 lions have been recorded in corridor areas.

Marking the occasion, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav posted on X, “India draws immense pride from being home to the Asiatic lion. Over the last few years, our lion population has grown steadily. From 523 lions in 2015 to 891 lions in 2025, we have registered a phenomenal success. On World Lion Day, let us resolve to protect our lions and help them thrive. My greetings to all those passionate about lion conservation.”

Over the past decade, the population has surged by 70.36 percent from 523 in 2015 to 891 in 2025, while the area of distribution has expanded by 59.09 per cent.

Amreli holds the highest number of lions

Amreli district currently holds the highest number of lions in the landscape, with 82 adult males, 117 adult females, and 79 cubs.

Area-wise, the sharpest growth was seen in Mitiyala Wildlife Sanctuary and adjoining areas (100 per cent), followed by Bhavnagar Mainland (84 per cent) and the South Eastern Coast (40 per cent). Some regions, however, recorded declines: Girnar Wildlife Sanctuary (-4%) and Bhavnagar Coast (-12%). 

World Lion Day, celebrated annually on August 10, aims to raise awareness about the conservation and protection of lions worldwide. In Gujarat, the Asiatic lion is a unique ecological and cultural treasure, found only in the Saurashtra region. The Ministry and the state’s consistent efforts under Project Lion and the leadership of the Gujarat government have made significant strides in ensuring the survival and growth of this iconic species. 

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: 7 Incredible Facts About Lions That Most People Don’t Know: True Kings Of The Wild

Tags: Asiatic Lion Populationlion population

RELATED News

Rajnath Singh Cites Ramayana, Warns ‘Provokers Will Not Be Spared’ In Defence Of Operation Sindoor
Chanakyapuri: One Dead And Another Battling Death After Speeding Thar Hits Them
Rajnath Singh Slams Mocks Trump Says ‘Some Boss Are Jealous’
‘Our Technology Helped Win Operation Sindoor’: PM Modi In Bengaluru
Bihar Deputy CM Faces Voter ID Controversy Amid SIR Row

LATEST NEWS

US-Pak Resource Deal Risks Deepening Conflict in Balochistan
Why South Korea’s Military Has Shrunk by 20% in Six Years?
Who Is Tammy Bruce, Nominated for UN Role by Donald Trump?
The Crow 2024 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch The Supernatural Reboot, Here’s The Guide
Chad Michael Murray Recalls Family Calling In Priest For His Last Rites After Being On Deathbed: I Was A Skeleton
“Convert or Suffer”: Pakistan Minority Children Face Forced Conversions, Child Labour
Want To Become Unrecognizable In Just One Month? Start With These Healthy Habits
Why London Luxury Flats Have Banned Food Delivery Riders?
NY Attorney General Letitia James Faces Subpoenas in Trump-Related Investigations – 5 Points
Rajinikanth’s Coolie Smashes Rs 250 Crore Before Release, Breaks Records!
India’s Asiatic Lion Population Hits Record High Of 891, Up 32% Since 2020

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India’s Asiatic Lion Population Hits Record High Of 891, Up 32% Since 2020

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India’s Asiatic Lion Population Hits Record High Of 891, Up 32% Since 2020
India’s Asiatic Lion Population Hits Record High Of 891, Up 32% Since 2020
India’s Asiatic Lion Population Hits Record High Of 891, Up 32% Since 2020
India’s Asiatic Lion Population Hits Record High Of 891, Up 32% Since 2020

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?