‘Working To Stabilise’: IndiGo Issues Major Update, Airline Says Daily Flight Cancellations Dropped Below 850

IndiGo Flight Disruptions: Amid widespread flight disruptions that left thousands of passengers stranded across the country, IndiGo on Saturday said that it is working to stabilise its operations. The airline added that cancellations have dropped below 850 flights compared to previous days and urged travellers to check the latest flight status online and seek refunds if needed.

IndiGo Issues Statement

As per the statement from the airline, “IndiGo is working determinedly to bring its operations back on track across the network. Our teams are focused on stabilising schedules, reducing delays, and supporting customers through this period. Today the number of cancellations has dropped below 850 flights, much lower compared to yesterday. We’re continuing to work towards reducing this number progressively over the next few days.”

“We are addressing all customer refunds on priority. We are also working closely with all airports and partners to ensure timely updates are provided to customers at terminals, on our website, and via direct notifications. We strongly urge our customers to check the latest flight status at https://www.goindigo.in/check-flight-status.html before proceeding to the airport as we are diligently working to add more resilience to our processes. For refund assistance, please visit https://www.goindigo.in/refund.html or contact our customer support,” the statement reads.

IndiGo Flight Chaos: Passengers Stranded at Airports in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Guwahati, And Other Cities

IndiGo operations across India remained severely disrupted even on Saturday, with more than 100 flights cancelled, leaving thousands of passengers stranded at airports in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Guwahati, and other cities.

According to airport data accessed today, several major hubs reported significant cancellations by IndiGo. Hyderabad Airport recorded 69 planned cancellations, including 26 arrivals and 43 departures. At Delhi Airport, operated by GMR, 86 IndiGo flights were cancelled for the day, comprising 37 departures and 49 arrivals. Ahmedabad Airport also reported disruptions, with 35 departures and 24 arrivals listed under planned cancellations.

At Kolkata Airport, 73 arrivals and 102 departures were scheduled for the day, of which 21 arrivals and 20 departures were cancelled. As of 0900 hrs, the airport recorded 22 departures and 14 arrivals as actual movements.

The ongoing disruption has left thousands of passengers stranded across India, highlighting the operational challenges faced by one of the country’s largest airlines. Passengers have urged the airline to provide timely updates and support to minimise inconvenience.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: What Are India’s Pilot Safety Rules That Hit IndiGo Operations And Air Travel | Explained