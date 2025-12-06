LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Hindu rate of growth Bangladesh news indigo putin Govt orders Indigo for refund Abu Dhabi GP 2025 Qualifying Live Streaming donald trump Indigi Flight Cancelled Hindu rate of growth Bangladesh news indigo putin Govt orders Indigo for refund Abu Dhabi GP 2025 Qualifying Live Streaming donald trump Indigi Flight Cancelled Hindu rate of growth Bangladesh news indigo putin Govt orders Indigo for refund Abu Dhabi GP 2025 Qualifying Live Streaming donald trump Indigi Flight Cancelled Hindu rate of growth Bangladesh news indigo putin Govt orders Indigo for refund Abu Dhabi GP 2025 Qualifying Live Streaming donald trump Indigi Flight Cancelled
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Hindu rate of growth Bangladesh news indigo putin Govt orders Indigo for refund Abu Dhabi GP 2025 Qualifying Live Streaming donald trump Indigi Flight Cancelled Hindu rate of growth Bangladesh news indigo putin Govt orders Indigo for refund Abu Dhabi GP 2025 Qualifying Live Streaming donald trump Indigi Flight Cancelled Hindu rate of growth Bangladesh news indigo putin Govt orders Indigo for refund Abu Dhabi GP 2025 Qualifying Live Streaming donald trump Indigi Flight Cancelled Hindu rate of growth Bangladesh news indigo putin Govt orders Indigo for refund Abu Dhabi GP 2025 Qualifying Live Streaming donald trump Indigi Flight Cancelled
LIVE TV
Home > India > ‘Working To Stabilise’: IndiGo Issues Major Update, Airline Says Daily Flight Cancellations Dropped Below 850

‘Working To Stabilise’: IndiGo Issues Major Update, Airline Says Daily Flight Cancellations Dropped Below 850

IndiGo continues to battle large-scale operational chaos as mass flight cancellations and delays leave thousands of passengers stranded nationwide. The airline says it is “working determinedly” to stabilise schedules, with cancellations dropping below 850 after days of severe disruptions. Major airports in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ahmedabad and Guwahati reported heavy flight cancellations, adding to passenger frustration.

IndiGo says cancellations have fallen below 850 as major airports report widespread disruptions, leaving thousands of flyers stranded. Photo: ANI.
IndiGo says cancellations have fallen below 850 as major airports report widespread disruptions, leaving thousands of flyers stranded. Photo: ANI.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: December 6, 2025 19:06:58 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Working To Stabilise’: IndiGo Issues Major Update, Airline Says Daily Flight Cancellations Dropped Below 850

IndiGo Flight Disruptions: Amid widespread flight disruptions that left thousands of passengers stranded across the country, IndiGo on Saturday said that it is working to stabilise its operations. The airline added that cancellations have dropped below 850 flights compared to previous days and urged travellers to check the latest flight status online and seek refunds if needed.

IndiGo Issues Statement

As per the statement from the airline, “IndiGo is working determinedly to bring its operations back on track across the network. Our teams are focused on stabilising schedules, reducing delays, and supporting customers through this period. Today the number of cancellations has dropped below 850 flights, much lower compared to yesterday. We’re continuing to work towards reducing this number progressively over the next few days.”

“We are addressing all customer refunds on priority. We are also working closely with all airports and partners to ensure timely updates are provided to customers at terminals, on our website, and via direct notifications. We strongly urge our customers to check the latest flight status at https://www.goindigo.in/check-flight-status.html before proceeding to the airport as we are diligently working to add more resilience to our processes. For refund assistance, please visit https://www.goindigo.in/refund.html or contact our customer support,” the statement reads.

IndiGo Flight Chaos: Passengers Stranded at Airports in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Guwahati, And Other Cities

IndiGo operations across India remained severely disrupted even on Saturday, with more than 100 flights cancelled, leaving thousands of passengers stranded at airports in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Guwahati, and other cities.

According to airport data accessed today, several major hubs reported significant cancellations by IndiGo. Hyderabad Airport recorded 69 planned cancellations, including 26 arrivals and 43 departures. At Delhi Airport, operated by GMR, 86 IndiGo flights were cancelled for the day, comprising 37 departures and 49 arrivals. Ahmedabad Airport also reported disruptions, with 35 departures and 24 arrivals listed under planned cancellations.

At Kolkata Airport, 73 arrivals and 102 departures were scheduled for the day, of which 21 arrivals and 20 departures were cancelled. As of 0900 hrs, the airport recorded 22 departures and 14 arrivals as actual movements.

The ongoing disruption has left thousands of passengers stranded across India, highlighting the operational challenges faced by one of the country’s largest airlines. Passengers have urged the airline to provide timely updates and support to minimise inconvenience.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: What Are India’s Pilot Safety Rules That Hit IndiGo Operations And Air Travel | Explained

First published on: Dec 6, 2025 7:06 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Delhi AirportindigoIndiGo CEOindigo news

RELATED News

Indigo Airlines Flight Chaos Reaches SC: Advocate Demands Inquiry, Compensation And Strict Guidelines

Frustrated By Indigo Flight Cancellation, Here Is The Solution: Northern Railways Started Special Trains To Resolve The Chaos

‘Helping Hand’ For Air Travelers: How Railways Is Stepping Up With Extra Coaches And Special Trains Amid IndiGo Chaos

Who Is Pieter Elbers? Govt Plans To Get IndiGo CEO Removed After Flight Mess – Report

‘4 Din Se Bina Khaye…’: Indigo Passengers Lose Cool, Gets Into Heated Argument With Airline Staffs, WATCH

LATEST NEWS

Nano Banana 3D Caricature Trend: Create Your Own 3D Caricature By Following These Simple Steps

Planning To Buy An Automatic Hatchback In Budget, Here Are 6 Automatic Hatchback Cars Under Just 12 Lakhs

‘Working To Stabilise’: IndiGo Issues Major Update, Airline Says Daily Flight Cancellations Dropped Below 850

How Will Dalal Street React On Monday To Putin’s India Visit? Market Impact Explained

IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Harshit Rana Explodes In Joy; Hugs Rishabh Pant After KL Rahul Finally Wins A Toss

IPL 2026 Auction: Updated Remaining Purse Balance For All 10 Teams Ahead Of Abu Dhabi Bidding

Solidaridad and IISS launch the first-ever Professor Rattan Lal Awards on World Soil Day

Omega Cabs Hosts Training Workshop for Drivers; Awards Scholarships to Drivers’ Children & Distributes Sewing Machines to Drivers’ Families

Meet Sarvagya Singh Kushwaha, The Youngest FIDE-Rated Player Ever

Rohit Sharma’s Hilarious Reaction On Kuldeep Yadav’s DRS Demand Goes Viral During India vs South Africa 3rd ODI | WATCH

‘Working To Stabilise’: IndiGo Issues Major Update, Airline Says Daily Flight Cancellations Dropped Below 850

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Working To Stabilise’: IndiGo Issues Major Update, Airline Says Daily Flight Cancellations Dropped Below 850

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Working To Stabilise’: IndiGo Issues Major Update, Airline Says Daily Flight Cancellations Dropped Below 850
‘Working To Stabilise’: IndiGo Issues Major Update, Airline Says Daily Flight Cancellations Dropped Below 850
‘Working To Stabilise’: IndiGo Issues Major Update, Airline Says Daily Flight Cancellations Dropped Below 850
‘Working To Stabilise’: IndiGo Issues Major Update, Airline Says Daily Flight Cancellations Dropped Below 850

QUICK LINKS