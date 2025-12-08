LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Dileep rape case crude oil prices bcci Bhojpuri Actor Cambodia border dispute Birch by Romeo Lane Bankim Chandra Chatterjee Dileep rape case crude oil prices bcci Bhojpuri Actor Cambodia border dispute Birch by Romeo Lane Bankim Chandra Chatterjee Dileep rape case crude oil prices bcci Bhojpuri Actor Cambodia border dispute Birch by Romeo Lane Bankim Chandra Chatterjee Dileep rape case crude oil prices bcci Bhojpuri Actor Cambodia border dispute Birch by Romeo Lane Bankim Chandra Chatterjee
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Dileep rape case crude oil prices bcci Bhojpuri Actor Cambodia border dispute Birch by Romeo Lane Bankim Chandra Chatterjee Dileep rape case crude oil prices bcci Bhojpuri Actor Cambodia border dispute Birch by Romeo Lane Bankim Chandra Chatterjee Dileep rape case crude oil prices bcci Bhojpuri Actor Cambodia border dispute Birch by Romeo Lane Bankim Chandra Chatterjee Dileep rape case crude oil prices bcci Bhojpuri Actor Cambodia border dispute Birch by Romeo Lane Bankim Chandra Chatterjee
LIVE TV
Home > India > IndiGo Crisis: Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Reveals Why The Disruptions Happened, Says ‘No Compromise On Safety’

IndiGo Crisis: Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Reveals Why The Disruptions Happened, Says ‘No Compromise On Safety’

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu told the Rajya Sabha that IndiGo’s ongoing disruptions stem from internal crew rostering issues, not AMSS faults. He reaffirmed that passenger safety remains non-negotiable. The government has warned of strict action for any operator failing to comply with aviation norms.

Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu addresses IndiGo crisis, citing crew rostering issues and assuring no compromise on safety. Photo: ANI.
Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu addresses IndiGo crisis, citing crew rostering issues and assuring no compromise on safety. Photo: ANI.

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: December 8, 2025 16:11:45 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IndiGo Crisis: Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Reveals Why The Disruptions Happened, Says ‘No Compromise On Safety’

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu on Monday addressed the ongoing IndiGo crisis in the Rajya Sabha, saying the issues faced by passengers were linked to the airline’s internal crew rostering and operational planning, and not the Aircraft Maintenance and Scheduling System (AMSS).

The Aviation Minister emphasised that “there will be no compromise on safety”.
Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Naidu stated that stringent Civil Aviation Requirements (CARs) exist to protect passengers affected by flight delays and cancellations.

“For all passengers who have faced difficulties due to delays and cancellations, strict Civil Aviation Requirements (CARs) are in place. Airline operators have to follow these requirements. Regarding the software issue, an inquiry has been made. Continuous technology upgradation happens in this sector. Our vision from the government is to have top global standards for the aviation sector in the country,” he said.

Also Read: IndiGo Flight Disruptions: Check If You Are Eligible For A Refund And How To Claim It, Step-By-Step | Explained

The Minister Naidu explained that the problems at IndiGo were related to crew rostering and internal operational planning, which the airline is responsible for managing on a day-to-day basis.

He added that thorough consultations have been held with all stakeholders concerning Flight Time Limitations (FTTL) guidelines, and emphasised that there will be no compromise on safety.

Naidu underlined that the government is taking the situation seriously and warned, “If there is non-adherence by any operator, we will take very strict action.” He also highlighted the government’s intent to encourage more players in the aviation sector.

Answering a question from Member of Rajya Sabha M Thambi Durai, who cited long hours spent stranded and exorbitant fares, the Union Minister expressed regret for the inconvenience caused.

Aviation Minister Naidu said, “Over five lakh PNR cancellations had been recorded, and Rs 569 crore had been provided to affected passengers. The government has capped fares and created four pricing slabs, taking strict action against non-compliance, and has previously acted to curb unreasonable fare hikes.”

The discussion comes amid continued delays and cancellations across IndiGo’s network, leaving passengers stranded at airports nationwide.

Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has granted IndiGo’s Accountable Manager and Chief Executive Officer a one-time 24-hour extension to respond to the Show Cause Notice issued on December 6 over large-scale operational disruptions and observed non-compliances. The airline had requested more time, citing “operational constraints” linked to the size of its nationwide network and multiple unavoidable factors contributing to the delays.

After reviewing the request, the DGCA extended the reply deadline only till 1800 hours on December 8, stressing that no additional extensions would be granted.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: IndiGo Crisis Escalates: 450+ Cancellations as Disruptions Enter Seventh Day – Key Updates for Travelers

First published on: Dec 8, 2025 4:08 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: civil aviation ministerCivil Aviation MinistryindigoRam Mohan Naidu

RELATED News

‘Johnny Johnny, Ha Ji, Tune Pee Hai, Na Ji…’: Rules Via Reels, Delhi Police Uses Insta Trend To Use Road Safety Awareness

Vande Mataram Debate In Lok Sabha: PM Modi Says, ‘When Vande Mataram Turned 100, India Was In The Clutches Of Emergency’; Key Points

Lucknow–Saharanpur Vande Bharat Launch Date Announced: Full Timetable And Stops Inside

What Does It Take To Become A Chief Minister? ‘Just Rs 500-Crore Suitcase,’ Says Navjot Singh Sidhu’s Wife, Sparks Debate

School Holidays December 2025: Complete Dates and Schedule for Students Across India

LATEST NEWS

IndiGo Crisis: Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Reveals Why The Disruptions Happened, Says ‘No Compromise On Safety’

Donald Trump Health Update: US President Seen With Bandaged Right Hand At Kennedy Center Honors Dinner, What Exactly Happened

‘I’ll Be Involved In…’ Trump Warns Netflix Over Massive $83 Billion Warner Bros Bid

Palm Oil Conclave 2025 reclaims the nutrition narrative, calls for science-led dialogue and sustainable growth

‘Fully Fit?’ Suryakumar Yadav Gives Big Update On Shubman Gill & Hardik Pandya Ahead Of India vs South Africa T20I Series

Parisbelle Marked Its Grand Debut in India With The Launch of Five Collections

How Much Money Will Virat Kohli Earn In Vijay Hazare Trophy? Check Star Batter’s Shockingly Low Match Fee Here

Adani Green Energy Deepens Nature-Positive Leadership With A Global Biodiversity Disclosure Framework

Lewis Hamilton’s Incredible Podium Run Ends After 19 Years, End Of An Era In F1?

After a Historic Rally, Will Gold Continue to Glitter in 2026? WGC Says Yes, Here Is What Investors Need To Know

IndiGo Crisis: Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Reveals Why The Disruptions Happened, Says ‘No Compromise On Safety’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IndiGo Crisis: Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Reveals Why The Disruptions Happened, Says ‘No Compromise On Safety’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IndiGo Crisis: Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Reveals Why The Disruptions Happened, Says ‘No Compromise On Safety’
IndiGo Crisis: Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Reveals Why The Disruptions Happened, Says ‘No Compromise On Safety’
IndiGo Crisis: Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Reveals Why The Disruptions Happened, Says ‘No Compromise On Safety’
IndiGo Crisis: Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Reveals Why The Disruptions Happened, Says ‘No Compromise On Safety’

QUICK LINKS