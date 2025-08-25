IndiGo Flight Carrying Himanta Biswa Sarma Diverted To Agartala, Later Takes Off After Weather Improves

LIVE TV
An IndiGo flight carrying Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma faced a diversion due to bad weather and landed in Agartala. The flight was travelling from Dibrugarh to Guwahati on Sunday.

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: August 25, 2025 09:27:03 IST

An IndiGo flight carrying Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma faced a diversion due to bad weather and landed in Agartala. The flight was travelling from Dibrugarh to Guwahati on Sunday.

Assam Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) confirmed the diversion. The flight, later, departed from Agartala’s Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport after conditions became favourable.

As per ANI, KC Meena, Director of Agartala Airport, stated that after the weather became permissible, the common flight departed from Agartala’s Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport.

Indigo Issues Travel Advisory 

Earlier, the Indigo had already issued a travel advisory. It stated, “If you’re travelling today, we recommend checking your flight status on our website or app before leaving for the airport.”

In a post on X, Indigo wrote, “Persistent rainfall and thunderstorms are currently affecting Guwahati, impacting the flight operations. Our teams are closely monitoring the situation to ensure your journey resumes as soon as conditions improve.”

“Please also allow for additional travel time, as road conditions may be slower than usual. We appreciate your continued patience and understanding. Your comfort and safety remain our top priority, “It added.

IndiGo has faced both technical issues and weather-related challenges in recent weeks. On July 16, 2025, a Delhi–Goa flight (6E-6271) was diverted to Mumbai after experiencing an in-flight engine failure. In a similar incident, on July 17, a Delhi–Imphal flight (6E-5118) returned to Delhi shortly after take-off following a minor technical snag.

Tags: Assam CMHimanta Biswa Sarmaindigo

