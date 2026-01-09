LIVE TV
Internet Gets Creative With Hilarious Memes As Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra Gets Dragged Away By Cops Amid ED Probe: 'Mam Ki Nautanki Next Level'

Internet Gets Creative With Hilarious Memes As Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra Gets Dragged Away By Cops Amid ED Probe: ‘Mam Ki Nautanki Next Level’

Delhi Police detained eight Trinamool Congress MPs, including Mahua Moitra and Derek O’Brien, after they protested outside Home Minister Amit Shah’s office over ED raids linked to I-PAC.

Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra Gets Detained (PHOTO: X)
Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra Gets Detained (PHOTO: X)

Published: January 9, 2026 16:37:10 IST

Internet Gets Creative With Hilarious Memes As Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra Gets Dragged Away By Cops Amid ED Probe: ‘Mam Ki Nautanki Next Level’

Delhi Police detained eight Trinamool Congress MPs today, including Mahua Moitra and Derek O’Brien, after they protested outside Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s office. 

Officers physically picked up the MPs and carried them to police vans. Moitra, for one, kept yelling her protests as they dragged her away.

Mahua Moitra Gets Dragged Away By Cops

This protest kicked off after the Enforcement Directorate raided the Kolkata office of political consultancy firm I-PAC and the home of its chief, Pratik Jain, who also heads TMC’s IT cell.

Moitra didn’t hold back. She called the ED the ‘Extortion Directorate’ and accused Shah of using it to “loot, plunder, and spy” on the party. Eight TMC MPs and a bunch of other party leaders joined the demonstration.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stormed into Jain’s house during the ED’s search on Thursday. She accused the agency of trying to take TMC’s internal documents, hard drives, and sensitive election strategy data.

The ED claims they’ve found proof of illegal funds reaching I-PAC through hawala channels. The agency told the Calcutta High Court that Banerjee got in the way of their searches and removed key evidence.

Hilarious memes surface 

Hilarious memes surface

Internet Gets Creative With Hilarious Memes As Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra Gets Dragged Away By Cops Amid ED Probe: ‘Mam Ki Nautanki Next Level’

First published on: Jan 9, 2026 4:37 PM IST
Internet Gets Creative With Hilarious Memes As Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra Gets Dragged Away By Cops Amid ED Probe: ‘Mam Ki Nautanki Next Level’

Internet Gets Creative With Hilarious Memes As Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra Gets Dragged Away By Cops Amid ED Probe: ‘Mam Ki Nautanki Next Level’
Internet Gets Creative With Hilarious Memes As Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra Gets Dragged Away By Cops Amid ED Probe: ‘Mam Ki Nautanki Next Level’
Internet Gets Creative With Hilarious Memes As Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra Gets Dragged Away By Cops Amid ED Probe: ‘Mam Ki Nautanki Next Level’
Internet Gets Creative With Hilarious Memes As Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra Gets Dragged Away By Cops Amid ED Probe: ‘Mam Ki Nautanki Next Level’

QUICK LINKS