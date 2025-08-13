IOA Clears India’s Bid To Host 2030 Commonwealth Games In Ahmedabad

Commonwealth Games 2030: The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) approved India’s bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games on August 13. The Special General Meeting (SGM) in New Delhi finalised the decision. India has already submitted its Expression of Interest, with Ahmedabad proposed as the host city. The country must submit all official bid documents by August 31 to secure hosting rights. Canada’s withdrawal from the race has increased India’s chances of winning the bid.

Commonwealth Sport Officials Inspect Ahmedabad Venues

A Commonwealth Sport delegation, led by Director of Games Darren Hall, visited Ahmedabad recently to inspect sports venues and meet Gujarat government representatives. Officials reviewed infrastructure and facilities in the city. A larger delegation will visit later this month as the bid document submission deadline approaches. The inspections are crucial to assess Ahmedabad’s readiness for hosting the global sporting event.

India’s Previous CWG Hosting Experience in 2010

India hosted the Commonwealth Games in 2010 in New Delhi. The 2010 Games saw India secure second place in the medal tally with 101 medals — 38 gold, 27 silver, and 36 bronze. Australia topped the list with 74 gold, while England placed third with 37 gold medals. The Commonwealth Sport General Assembly will announce the 2030 host in November in Glasgow. Winning the bid could strengthen India’s case for hosting the 2036 Olympics.