IRCTC Bharat Gaurav Tourist Trains: Check Routes, Dates, Key Destinations And Boarding Details

IRCTC Bharat Gaurav Tourist Trains: Check Routes, Dates, Key Destinations And Boarding Details

During the journey, visitors will experience some of the most revered spiritual sites in India.

Representational image (Pexels)
Representational image (Pexels)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: October 1, 2025 12:13:36 IST

IRCTC Bharat Gaurav Tourist Trains: Check Routes, Dates, Key Destinations And Boarding Details

The Government of Karnataka, in partnership with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), has launched a special pilgrimage tour called the “Karnataka Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshana.” This theme-based journey, conducted on the Bharat Gaurav Tourist train, will take pilgrims to four of India’s most sacred destinations, that is Varanasi, Gaya, Ayodhya, and Prayagraj. The journey will last 9 days and 8 nights, starting on October 5, 2025.

According to India TV, the tour will begin from Yeshwanthpur station in Bengaluru. Passengers can also board the train at Tumakuru, Birur, Davangere, Haveri, Hubballi, and Belgaum. The cost of the package is Rs 22,500 per person, but the Government of Karnataka is offering a subsidy of Rs 7,500.

During the journey, visitors will experience some of the most revered spiritual sites in India. In Varanasi, pilgrims can visit the Kashi Vishwanath temple, Tulsi Manas temple, and Sankat Mochan Hanuman temple, and witness the famous Ganga Aarti. In Ayodhya, the Ram Janmabhoomi temple will be a key highlight. Gaya will feature the Vishnupad Temple and the Mahabodhi Temple. The journey will conclude in Prayagraj, where travellers can visit the Hanuman temple and take a holy bath in the Ganges, though the holy bath and Ganga Aarti will depend on water levels.

The tour package includes travel on the Bharat Gaurav Tourist train in 3AC class, hotel stays in non-AC rooms on twin or triple sharing basis, all vegetarian meals, sightseeing and transfers by non-AC buses, travel insurance, and security during the journey. All applicable taxes are included.

However, the package does not cover activities such as boating, adventure sports, optional meals, room service, personal expenses like laundry, drinks, tips, or sightseeing entrance fees.

First published on: Oct 1, 2025 12:11 PM IST
