Is Induction Cooker Cheaper Than Gas Cylinder? Amid LPG Crisis In India, Check Daily Cost Breakdown And Best Budget Options Under Rs 2,000

With cooking gas prices climbing and people worrying about supply cuts with the current war in West Asia, many Indian families are asking a simple question: Is switching to an induction cooker actually worth it? Daily math suggests that the answer is a “yes.” Induction is basically a wallet-friendly way because it’s much better at heating food without wasting energy.

The Daily Math Of Induction Cooker Vs LPG

In a city like Delhi, a standard 14.2-kg LPG cylinder costs around Rs 1000 and on black market more than Rs 2500. If your family goes through one bottle a month, you’re spending about Rs 35 every day on fuel.

Now, look at induction. To get the same amount of cooking done, you’d use about 78 units of electricity. Even if your power company charges a high rate like Rs 8 per unit, your monthly bill would be around Rs 624. That’s only Rs 20 a day, which means you could save an extra Rs 300 every month.

Why Induction Cooker is Cheaper?

It all comes down to how much heat actually hits your pan. Gas stoves are pretty wasteful about 60% of the heat just floats away into the kitchen air. Only 40% actually cooks your food. Induction is much smarter. It uses magnets to heat the pan directly, reaching roughly 90% efficiency. Experts say this makes electric cooking up to 37% cheaper than using non-subsidized gas. Over a year, that’s a saving of Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000.

Induction Cooker Under Rs 2,000

While a good induction stove usually costs between Rs 2,000 and Rs 4,000, you can find great Induction cooker deals to get started. Here are some top picks for under Rs 2,000:

Rs 1,029 – Pigeon by Stovekraft Mio Gift Set (8-Piece)

Rs 1,689 – The Indus Valley Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Set (2-Piece)

Rs 1,770 – Judge by Prestige Deluxe (3-Piece Set)

Rs 1,793 – Bergner Tasty Non-Stick Set (4-Piece)

The Pros and Cons of an Induction Cooker

The switch isn’t totally free. You’ll need “induction-ready” pots and pans which are usually stainless steel or cast iron with a flat bottom. However, because the fuel is so much cheaper, most people make that money back in about a year. Plus, induction keeps your kitchen way cooler and is much easier to wipe down.

The only real downside? It needs a steady power supply. If your neighbourhood has lots of power cuts, you might still need that LPG cylinder as a backup. Also, for big restaurants, the specialised electric equipment can be a lot more expensive than traditional gas setups. However, for a regular home kitchen, induction is quickly becoming the smarter, cheaper way to cook.

