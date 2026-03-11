LIVE TV
Row Erupts After Rape-Convict Godman Asaram Visits Ayodhya's Ram Mandir, Social Media Fumes 'People Are Welcoming Him Like A God. Sick!'

Self-styled godman Asaram sparked controversy after visiting Ayodhya and offering prayers at the Ram Mandir

Row over Asaram visit to Ayodhya (Image: X)
Row over Asaram visit to Ayodhya (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: March 11, 2026 18:16:31 IST

Self-styled godman Asaram visited Ayodhya and offered prayers at the Ram Mandir. During this visit, he had darshan of Ram Lalla. The visit has sparked a controversy and triggered strong reactions online. People have questioned how a convicted paedophile and a rapist was able to visit a holy site like Ram Mandir while out on medical grounds.

Reports say Asaram, whose real name is Asumal Sirumalani Harpalani, travelled to Ayodhya during a period when he is currently undergoing treatment. During his visit, he went to the newly built Ram temple and offered prayers to Ram Lalla, the child form idol of Lord Ram worshipped at the temple.

Asaram’s devotees call the visit a religious pilgrimage

The Ram Mandir was inaugurated in January 2024 and has become one of the most visited religious places in India. Every day, thousands of devotees visit the temple to seek the blessings of Ram Lalla. Asaram spent some time inside the temple premises performing prayers. Devotees and visitors present there noticed his presence. Security arrangements were reportedly in place as he entered the temple complex.

According to reports, the visit was described by his followers as a religious pilgrimage. They said Asaram wanted to seek the blessings of Lord Ram and prayed for the welfare of the country and the well-being of people. His followers also said he has been travelling to different places both for health-related reasons and spiritual visits.

However, the visit quickly triggered a major debate on social media. Many users criticised the development, pointing out that Asaram was convicted in 2018 in a rape case involving a minor and sentenced to life imprisonment. His presence at the temple while out on medical bail led to sharp criticism online.

Outrage on social media over Asaram Bapu’s Ram Mandir visit

One social media user wrote, “Convicted paedophile and sex offender Asaram is enjoying religious sojourn in Ayodhya where he will visit the Ram temple. This is the judiciary of our country which allows quick bail to sex offenders but scientist and activists are kept in jail without any hope of bail.”

Another post said, “He is Asaram Bapu, a convicted Rapist, out on bail now. He is visiting Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Meanwhile, people like Sonam Wangchuk are in Jail without bail. This tells a lot about the present condition of India.”

A third user wrote, “Convicted paedophile [for raping a minor Girl] Asaram visits Ram Mandir Ayodhya on bail. Strange Justice : Sex offenders walk free, while scientists and activists wait endlessly for bail.”

Another comment read, “Rapist Asaram goes to Ram Mandir. Asaram, a convicted rapist who raped a girl and a woman in his ashram, is on his way to Ayodhya to visit RAM LALLA, Ayodhya. He is currently out on bail for medical treatment. People are welcoming him like a God. Sick!”

First published on: Mar 11, 2026 6:16 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

QUICK LINKS