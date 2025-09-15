Is Naxalism Taking Its Last Breaths? Naxal With Rs 1 Crore Bounty Killed In Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh, Declining Trend Continues
Is Naxalism Taking Its Last Breaths? Naxal With Rs 1 Crore Bounty Killed In Jharkhand's Hazaribagh, Declining Trend Continues

Is Naxalism Taking Its Last Breaths? Naxal With Rs 1 Crore Bounty Killed In Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh, Declining Trend Continues

In a blow to Naxalism, Sahdeo Soren, a Central Committee Member of CPI(Maoist), was killed in a joint operation by CoBRA battalion, Giridih and Hazaribagh Police in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh. Is Naxalism taking its last breaths. Here's the details.

Is Naxalism Taking Its Last Breaths? Naxal With Rs 1 Crore Bounty Killed In Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh, Declining Trend Continues (Source - ANI Photo)
Is Naxalism Taking Its Last Breaths? Naxal With Rs 1 Crore Bounty Killed In Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh, Declining Trend Continues (Source - ANI Photo)

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: September 15, 2025 08:58:17 IST

In a blow to Naxalism, Sahdeo Soren, a Central Committee Member of CPI(Maoist), was killed in a joint operation by CoBRA battalion, Giridih and Hazaribagh Police in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh. He was carrying Rs 1 crore bounty on his head. 

In the encounter, Naxal commanders Hembram aka Chanchal and Ganjhu aka Ramkhelawan were also killed.

The Government has intensified its efforts to eliminate Naxalism from India.

Last week, a Naxal was also killed in an encounter in the hilly area of ​​the forest of Gedabeda village in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district. He was carrying a reward of Rs 8 lakh on his head. 

In Chhattisgarh’s Gariyaband district, security forces on Thursday also neutralised 10 Naxals, including a Central Committee Member (CCM) of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) who carried a Rs 1 crore bounty.

Central Government Vowed To Make India Naxal-Free By March 2026

Union Home Minister Amit Shah vowed to eliminate Maoism by March 31, 2026. He has reiterated that the central government will not rest until all the Naxalites are either surrendered, caught or eliminated.

Decline Of Maoism Continues In India

The Red Corridor was once expanded to more than 180 districts in India, but now it is limited to only 18 districts. 

As per government sources, incidents of Left-Wing extremism have fallen by over 50% between 2004–14 and 2014–23, with fatalities dropping nearly 70%. MoS Nityanand Rai said in the Lok Sabha that Naxal violence peaked in 2010 with 1,936 incidents and 1,005 deaths, but declined to 374 incidents and 150 deaths by 2024.

As per a PIB release, the number of most affected districts has been reduced from 12 to 6, which include four districts from Chhattisgarh (Bijapur, Kanker, Narayanpur, and Sukma), one from Jharkhand (West Singhbhum), and one from Maharashtra (Gadchiroli).

The report also said that in the last 10 years, over 8,000 Naxalites have abandoned the path of violence, and consequently, the number of Naxal-affected districts has reduced to fewer than 20.

Is Naxalism Taking Its Last Breaths? Naxal With Rs 1 Crore Bounty Killed In Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh, Declining Trend Continues

Is Naxalism Taking Its Last Breaths? Naxal With Rs 1 Crore Bounty Killed In Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh, Declining Trend Continues

Is Naxalism Taking Its Last Breaths? Naxal With Rs 1 Crore Bounty Killed In Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh, Declining Trend Continues
Is Naxalism Taking Its Last Breaths? Naxal With Rs 1 Crore Bounty Killed In Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh, Declining Trend Continues
Is Naxalism Taking Its Last Breaths? Naxal With Rs 1 Crore Bounty Killed In Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh, Declining Trend Continues
Is Naxalism Taking Its Last Breaths? Naxal With Rs 1 Crore Bounty Killed In Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh, Declining Trend Continues

QUICK LINKS