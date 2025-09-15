Breaking: Less In A Month, A Monorail Halts Again In Mumbai

A Mumbai monorail experienced another breakdown on Monday due to technical glitches in the Wadala area of the city, necessitating the transfer of passengers to another train coming from Chembur.

According to the report, the train heading to Wadala halted. The Fire Brigade came later and started their operation.

Monorail officials said that it was a supply issue.

Within a month, it was the second issue when a monorail saw breakdowns on the system.

On August 22, 2025, Thursday morning, a train stopped for nearly 15 minutes at Acharya Atre Nagar station (Antop Hill) at around 9.30 am.

ALSO READ: PM Modi’s Northeast India Tour: What We Know About It