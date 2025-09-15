Breaking: Less In A Month, A Monorail Halts Again In Mumbai
Breaking: Less In A Month, A Monorail Halts Again In Mumbai

A Mumbai monorail experienced another breakdown on Monday due to technical glitches in the Wadala area of the city, necessitating the transfer of passengers to another train coming from Chembur.

Published: September 15, 2025 08:34:23 IST

According to the report, the train heading to Wadala halted. The Fire Brigade came later and started their operation.

Monorail officials said that it was a supply issue.

Within a month, it was the second issue when a monorail saw breakdowns on the system.

On August 22, 2025, Thursday morning, a train stopped for nearly 15 minutes at Acharya Atre Nagar station (Antop Hill) at around 9.30 am. 

