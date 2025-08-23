Is Vijay Eyeing Madurai Seat? Political Parties In Tamil Nadu Hit Back At His Remarks On Leaders

Tamil Nadu’s ruling political outfits have severely condemned actor-turned-politician Vijay for his stinging comments against top leaders at his second state conference in Madurai on Thursday.

Municipal Administration Minister K N Nehru accused Vijay of demeaning Chief Minister M K Stalin by calling him “uncle.” He cautioned that the people-backed DMK would send Vijay a “fitting reply” in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls.

It was BJP’s former Governor and party leader Tamilisai Soundararajan who criticized Vijay from the BJP side for targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She equated his speech with a “movie dialogue delivery,” labelling it as a “one-day film show.”

The AIADMK also attacked Vijay for condemning its alliance with the BJP. Party spokesperson C Vaigaiselvan, referred to Vijay and his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), saying they were “fleas which would disappear after the 2026 Assembly polls,” while deputy leader of opposition R B Udayakumar claimed both regional and national parties recognized AIADMK’s role in overthrowing the DMK.

Is Vijay Contesting From Madurai?

Even as he confronts heat from mainstream parties, Vijay seems to be picking up pace on the ground. At his Madurai conference, which was graced by close to four lakh people, he dropped hints of campaigning for the 2026 elections from Madurai East constituency.

This has generated interest and enthusiasm among women tillers of the soil and contract labourers in the area. Several of them claimed to be disillusioned with both the DMK and AIADMK and expressed willingness to put their trust in Vijay.

“We have voted for both Two Leaves and Rising Sun. But this time, it’s for Vijay,” said Sachi, a farm worker, referring to the election symbols of AIADMK and DMK. Her co-worker Mallika added: “After MGR, it’s Vijay who looks at people as his own.”

Madurai East has traditionally been a swing seat, with residents remembering that the constituency tends to mirror the overall temper of Tamil Nadu politics. Traditionally controlled by communists and the AIADMK, the seat has had the DMK take two of the past three elections.

The ‘Vijay Wave’ in Madurai

Witnesses opine that Vijay’s choice to launch his campaign in Madurai is symbolic. Its identification with M G Ramachandran’s legacy and reputation as a political barometer make it an ideal terrain for the actor’s foray.

“Madurai gives Vijay such a portfolio and a mass entry,” said Ashwini Veronica, a fluency coach. “Why not cash in on it? He’s hitting a sweet spot.”

Though rural voters, particularly women, seem to be supporting him, the Madurai city mood is divided. Some perceive him as a new face, while others are wary of celebrity politics.

