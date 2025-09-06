LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil
LIVE TV
Home > India > J-K: rain fury causes widespread damage in Rajouri

J-K: rain fury causes widespread damage in Rajouri

J-K: rain fury causes widespread damage in Rajouri

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 6, 2025 12:11:08 IST

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 6 (ANI): Heavy rainfall in the last few days caused widespread damage in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri. Residents are suffering from damaged houses, sunken roads, and destroyed crops.

Several rain-induced landslides also occurred in the district, blocking many routes.

“Over the past 5-6 days, we’ve toured the entire tehsil of Majakote. The house you’re seeing is completely damaged, and the road behind it is also sunken. As a result, all the water from the mountain has collected just behind this house, causing the damage,” Social activist and Congress leader Farookh Khan told ANI.

“In this area, nearly 55-60 houses have faced similar issues, with significant damage and sunken roads. The people here have already suffered considerable losses due to earlier Pakistani border shelling and the Operation Sindoor. Now, with the ongoing flood and frequent rain over the past 2-2.5 months, they’re facing even more damage,” he added.

The locals said that many are living in the sheds after their houses were damaged.

“My house is completely destroyed. People in my neighbourhood are living outside in sheds. No one here can help anyone or anything else. Although all this has happened due to nature, it has become difficult for people to survive here. No one here has a tent, clothes, or anything else. This is a border area; people from the army also came here, but they also saw that nothing was left here,” a local named Mohammad Rafeeq told ANI.

Meanwhile, Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra continued to remain suspended for the 12th consecutive day on Saturday due to persistent adverse weather conditions and incidents of landslides along the pilgrimage route.

Heavy rainfall over the past several days triggered landslides and road blockages in the Trikuta Hills, making the pilgrimage route unsafe for devotees.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre of Srinagar, there is no alert for the district till September 7. However, the weather department has issued a yellow alert for “thunderstorms, lightning and squalls” for September 8-9.

The Vaishno Devi Yatra was suspended after a landslide on August 26 that killed 34 people and injured several. The disaster struck in the afternoon, around 3 pm, when heavy rains triggered a massive landslide near the Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at Adhkuwari, about halfway along the 12-kilometre trek from Katra to the shrine.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had ordered the constitution of a high-level three-member committee to investigate the causes of the landslide.

The committee has been tasked with conducting a detailed investigation and submitting its report within two weeks to LG Sinha, who is also the chairman of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB), it said. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: jammu and kashmirlandslidesmata-vaishno-devi-yatrarainrajouri

RELATED News

MP CM Mohan Yadav transfers Rs 20.6 crore relief fund to farmers for crops damaged by excessive rains, floods
Anti-Sikh riots case: Delhi court allows Sajjan Kumar's plea, directs media houses to file certified copies of news reports
Meet Deepesh Kumari: Pakoda Seller’s Daughter Who Achieved Her IAS Dream Against All Odds
National Herald money laundering case: ED files documents of complaint and ECIR, court asks to supply copies to proposed accused
Maharashtra CM Fadnavis performs Ganesh aarti at his Mumbai residence

LATEST NEWS

Pakistan: Floods force suspension of train operations on five sections in Punjab
"PM Modi responded in best diplomatic fashion to Trump's remarks": Former diplomat KP Fabian
Pakistan Pulls Out of ICC Women’s World Cup Opening Show in India: Reasons Revealed
Rashmika Mandanna Was Once Engaged To THIS Actor But Soon Things Took A Dark Turn And The BREAK-UP Happened
Donald Trump To Attend US Open 2025 Final?
This Country Is Offering Permanent Residency For Under Rs 27000, Indians Can Also Apply, Here’s How
Tshering Wangchuk Sherpa appointed as next Ambassador of India to Vietnam
Donald Tump And Mark Zuckerberg’s Awkward Exchange Caught On Hot Mic, Here’s The Hillarious Confession
US Open 2025 Final, Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner In Net Worth Race
Maharashtra CM Fadnavis performs Ganesh aarti at his Mumbai residence
J-K: rain fury causes widespread damage in Rajouri

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

J-K: rain fury causes widespread damage in Rajouri

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

J-K: rain fury causes widespread damage in Rajouri
J-K: rain fury causes widespread damage in Rajouri
J-K: rain fury causes widespread damage in Rajouri
J-K: rain fury causes widespread damage in Rajouri

QUICK LINKS