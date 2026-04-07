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Home > India News > Jaipur Fort Incident: Japanese Tourist Harassed By Five Men, CCTV Footage Goes Viral As Public Demands Justice

Jaipur Fort Incident: Japanese Tourist Harassed By Five Men, CCTV Footage Goes Viral As Public Demands Justice

A Japanese tourist was harassed by five men near Amer Fort in Jaipur while heading to a temple. She escaped and alerted guards. CCTV footage captured the accused, helping police track their movements. Authorities have launched a search operation and stressed stronger security in isolated tourist areas.

Jaipur Fort Incident
Jaipur Fort Incident

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: April 7, 2026 11:22:38 IST

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Jaipur Fort Incident: Japanese Tourist Harassed By Five Men, CCTV Footage Goes Viral As Public Demands Justice

A Japanese tourist faced sexual harassment from five men who attacked her near the historic Amer Fort in Jaipur on Sunday. The woman arrived in Rajasthan three days earlier to explore India’s cultural heritage but experienced a terrifying incident while she walked to a Ganesh temple.

The men used a hidden area of the path to block her way, and they seized her hand while they committed violent acts toward her. She attempted to shout for help, but the remote location of the area prevented anyone from helping her.

She showed outstanding self-control when she escaped and ran to the fort security guards. The police investigation started after the attacker escaped the scene before guards arrived at the location.

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Jaipur CCTV Surveillance

The investigation of this assault case depends on contemporary monitoring technology, which serves as its primary investigation tool. Assistant Commissioner of Police Surendra Singh and SHO Gautam Dotasra reported that the fort’s control room had obtained video evidence showing five suspects who descended the hill after the encounter.



The CCTV surveillance system, which serves as the primary forensic connection, established the accused’s movement patterns and physical descriptions. Local authorities have integrated these digital records into a coordinated search effort, utilizing the timestamps to map the escape route.

The presence of high-definition security cameras at Rajasthan’s heritage sites functions as both a crime deterrent and an essential mechanism for maintaining public safety during tourist activities.

Jaipur Tourist Protection

The incident demonstrates that cultural areas that experience heavy tourist activity need to establish more effective protection measures for their visitors.

Security experts and local police state that the main fort areas receive proper protection, but the “secluded stretches” that lead to peripheral temples need more foot patrols. A police team dedicated to investigating the case was created immediately after the victim reported the incident to track down the suspects and stop any future incidents.

International visitor safety requires both active policing measures and the organized placement of security personnel throughout remote passageways.

The city of Jaipur needs to establish a secure atmosphere because it depends on this for its status as a top travel destination, which provides all visitors with safe access to both main attractions and less busy areas.

Also Read: Patna Station Horror: Arunachal Dance Troupe Denied Basic Rights, Faces Racism; Disturbing Clip Goes Viral

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Tags: Amer Fort caseJaipur incidentJapanese tourist harassment

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Jaipur Fort Incident: Japanese Tourist Harassed By Five Men, CCTV Footage Goes Viral As Public Demands Justice

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Jaipur Fort Incident: Japanese Tourist Harassed By Five Men, CCTV Footage Goes Viral As Public Demands Justice

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Jaipur Fort Incident: Japanese Tourist Harassed By Five Men, CCTV Footage Goes Viral As Public Demands Justice
Jaipur Fort Incident: Japanese Tourist Harassed By Five Men, CCTV Footage Goes Viral As Public Demands Justice
Jaipur Fort Incident: Japanese Tourist Harassed By Five Men, CCTV Footage Goes Viral As Public Demands Justice
Jaipur Fort Incident: Japanese Tourist Harassed By Five Men, CCTV Footage Goes Viral As Public Demands Justice

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