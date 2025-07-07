Jilted Lover Kidnapped & Assaulted For Messaging Ex; 7 Arrested, One Minor Detained

The Karnataka police have arrested a gang of seven and a minor too has been detained in an incident involving kidnapping and brutally assaulting a jilted lover for allegedly sending an obscene and threatening message to his former girlfriend in Soladevanahalli police station limits at the outskirts of Bengaluru on Monday.

The police have also taken the former girlfriend of the assaulted youth into custody and sent her to a remand home. The police have launched a manhunt for the remaining three accused who have gone absconding.

A video of the assault has gone viral on social media, and this case has drawn comparison to the horrifying murder of Renukaswamy by the Sandalwood actor Darshan and his gang at a shed, which was allegedly over obscene messages sent to his partner Pavithra Gowda.

According to the police, Kushal, the jilted lover, had been sending threatening and obscene messages to his former girlfriend and pressured her to meet him. The two were in a relationship for two years and then separated.

The girl reportedly shared the messages with her friends, and together they hatched a plan to assault the jilted lover. She lured Kushal to Bagalagunte, where the accused kidnapped him in a car while videographing him while he was being beaten up and threatened.

They took him to an isolated spot in Alur and brutally assaulted him using sticks and iron rods. The video shows the gang kicking him, forcing him to strip, and then beating him again.

The footage also shows two to three men holding Kushal down while others continued the assault. The gang allegedly threatened him that if he reported the incident, the videos would be made public.

The video further shows the minor girl, also the ex-girlfriend, leading the group, pointing fingers at Kushal, and scolding him during the assault.

After the video surfaced, Kushal lodged a complaint with the police. Acting swiftly, the police arrested all the accused persons involved in the incident.

Reacting to the development, Home Minister G. Parameshwara stated on Monday that the accused in the case have been arrested and he is yet to get details of the case.

