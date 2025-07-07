LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump ben affleck COVID crude oil bengaluru blackrock Barcelona Brat Pitt ekta kapoor donald trump ben affleck COVID crude oil bengaluru blackrock Barcelona Brat Pitt ekta kapoor donald trump ben affleck COVID crude oil bengaluru blackrock Barcelona Brat Pitt ekta kapoor donald trump ben affleck COVID crude oil bengaluru blackrock Barcelona Brat Pitt ekta kapoor
Live TV
TRENDING |
donald trump ben affleck COVID crude oil bengaluru blackrock Barcelona Brat Pitt ekta kapoor donald trump ben affleck COVID crude oil bengaluru blackrock Barcelona Brat Pitt ekta kapoor donald trump ben affleck COVID crude oil bengaluru blackrock Barcelona Brat Pitt ekta kapoor donald trump ben affleck COVID crude oil bengaluru blackrock Barcelona Brat Pitt ekta kapoor
Home > India > Jilted Lover Kidnapped & Assaulted For Messaging Ex; 7 Arrested, One Minor Detained

Jilted Lover Kidnapped & Assaulted For Messaging Ex; 7 Arrested, One Minor Detained

A jilted lover in Bengaluru was kidnapped and brutally assaulted by his ex-girlfriend and her friends for sending obscene messages. Eight, including a minor and the girl, were detained. A viral video led to arrests; police are searching for 3 more suspects.

Jilted lover kidnapped, stripped, and beaten in Bengaluru over obscene messages; 8 held.
Jilted lover kidnapped, stripped, and beaten in Bengaluru over obscene messages; 8 held.

Published By: Bellie Thomas
Last Updated: July 7, 2025 23:21:20 IST

The Karnataka police have arrested a gang of seven and a minor too has been detained in an incident involving kidnapping and brutally assaulting a jilted lover for allegedly sending an obscene and threatening message to his former girlfriend in Soladevanahalli police station limits at the outskirts of Bengaluru on Monday.

The police have also taken the former girlfriend of the assaulted youth into custody and sent her to a remand home. The police have launched a manhunt for the remaining three accused who have gone absconding. 

A video of the assault has gone viral on social media, and this case has drawn comparison to the horrifying murder of Renukaswamy by the Sandalwood actor Darshan and his gang at a shed, which was allegedly over obscene messages sent to his partner Pavithra Gowda.

According to the police, Kushal, the jilted lover, had been sending threatening and obscene messages to his former girlfriend and pressured her to meet him. The two were in a relationship for two years and then separated.

The girl reportedly shared the messages with her friends, and together they hatched a plan to assault the jilted lover. She lured Kushal to Bagalagunte, where the accused kidnapped him in a car while videographing him while he was being beaten up and threatened.

ALSO READ: 22 Heart Attack Deaths In 40 Days: Karnataka’s Hassan District

They took him to an isolated spot in Alur and brutally assaulted him using sticks and iron rods. The video shows the gang kicking him, forcing him to strip, and then beating him again.

The footage also shows two to three men holding Kushal down while others continued the assault. The gang allegedly threatened him that if he reported the incident, the videos would be made public.

The video further shows the minor girl, also the ex-girlfriend, leading the group, pointing fingers at Kushal, and scolding him during the assault.

After the video surfaced, Kushal lodged a complaint with the police. Acting swiftly, the police arrested all the accused persons involved in the incident.

Reacting to the development, Home Minister G. Parameshwara stated on Monday that the accused in the case have been arrested and he is yet to get details of the case.

ALSO READ: Senior Doctor Blacklisted For Taking Bribe In Karnataka

Tags: Karnataka crimeKarnataka police

More News

PSG’s Bold Journey Of 2025: From Relegation Scare To International Glory
Jilted Lover Kidnapped & Assaulted For Messaging Ex; 7 Arrested, One Minor Detained
Is Jennifer Lopez’s New Single ‘Wreckage Of You’ All About Ben Affleck? Here’s What You Need To Know
Trump’s ‘Anti-American’ Threat: What It Means for BRICS And How Will They React?
Asaduddin Owaisi vs Kiren Rijiju: War Of Words Erupts Over Muslim Rights In India
Tesla Share Price Crash Sparks Investor Concerns: Is It Time To Hold Or Sell Tesla Shares?
Israel-Hamas Truce Talks Enter Second Day As Trump-Netanyahu Meeting Looms
BJP’s 3-Day Leadership Camp Begins In Manpat, Chhattisgarh: Nadda, Amit Shah To Headline
No Link Between COVID Vaccine and Sudden Cardiac Deaths: ICMR Confirms
Oil Drops After OPEC+ Supply Boost: What It Means For The Global Economy

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?