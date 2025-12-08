‘Johnny Johnny, Ha Ji, Tune Pee Hai Na Ji…’: Rules Via Reels, Delhi Police Uses Insta Trend To Use Road Safety Awareness

Delhi Police shared a new Instagram reel that quickly gained attention for its unique way of spreading awareness. The reel opened with a group of youngsters riding scooters while recording videos. They drove without helmets and continued lip-syncing to the song “Johnny Johnny, Haan Ji, Tune Pee Hai” from the 2014 film “Entertainment.”

The youngsters casually broke traffic rules, and the clip ended with a scene showing them appearing to meet with an accident. Delhi Police used the moment to warn viewers about how unsafe stunts and video-making on the road can lead to serious consequences.

Officer Joins Reel to Deliver Message in Trend-Based Style

After the clip of the youngsters ended, a Delhi Police officer appeared in the reel holding a phone. The officer used the trend to spread a clear message about road safety and responsible driving.

The reel delivered the warning in a style that matched the tone of popular social media videos. The post carried a caption, “Trend Follow Krte Krte Kahin Hospital Na Pahuch Jaye,” to remind people that following trends on the road can cause harm.

The video quickly went viral, drawing thousands of reactions for its creative use of Instagram trends.

Netizens React as Reel Crosses 883K Views

The reel was posted three days ago on the official Instagram handle of Delhi Police and received more than 883K views from users across platforms.

Many viewers praised the officer’s clever approach and commented that the social media team deserved a raise. One user wrote, “Delhi Police’s social media manager deserves a raise.”

Another user commented, “Aur aap log edit kam kaam zada kiya kijiye.” A few users added jokes, while others said the police remained updated with trends. Some viewers also used the comment section to express personal grievances regarding unresolved complaints.

Mixed Comments Appear Under the Viral Delhi Police Reel

Several viewers continued sharing their reactions in humorous ways. One person wrote, “The only thing Delhi Police is good at catching is Insta Trends.”

Another user joked, “Sorryyy sirjiii vo nexttt time is the!!!” while someone else added, “I love how updated they are.” Along with the praise, a few comments reflected dissatisfaction with ongoing issues. One person commented that despite repeated follow-ups regarding a broker who allegedly stole money, no action was taken.

They questioned whether additional money was required to move the case forward. The reel continued to gather attention for both creativity and public response.

