JP Nadda interacts with local shopkeepers in Delhi's Amar Colony under 'GST Bachat Utsav' campaign

New Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI): Union Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda on Monday interacted with local shopkeepers in the Amar Colony area of the national capital as part of the ‘GST Bachat Utsav’ campaign.

Speaking to reporters, Nadda said that shopkeepers have accepted the Next Generation GST reforms and expressed their gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the GST reforms.

The Union Minister said, “On the occasion of the first day of Navratri, I got the opportunity to interact with the shop owners and traders of Amar Colony. I have congratulated them and I have delivered PM Modi’s message to them. The shop owners have accepted the Next Generation GST reforms and thanked PM Modi for it.”

Nadda asserted that he has encouraged the shopkeepers to promote the sale of ‘Swadeshi’ products in their shops as much as possible.

The BJP President stated, “I have asked them to ensure that the GST reform reaches the customers of the country and that they should try to promote the sale of ‘Swadeshi’ products in their shops as much as possible. The shopkeepers have ensured that they will implement these GST reforms.”

“I thank PM Modi and extend my best wishes to the people of the country. Festivities are going to begin in the country now, and crores of people are going to begin shopping, and I congratulate them for the savings they are going to have due to the GST reforms…” he added.

Nadda also shared the pictures of his interaction on his social media platform X.

शारदीय नवरात्रि के पावन अवसर पर आज नई दिल्ली के लाजपत नगर स्थित अमर कॉलोनी बाजार में ‘#GSTBachatUtsav‘ के अंतर्गत व्यापारियों और दुकानदारों से मुलाकात कर #NextGenGST Reforms को लेकर चर्चा की और उन्हें शुभकामनाएं दी। इस दौरान मोदी जी के आह्वान पर स्वदेशी सामानों, जिसमें भारत के… pic.twitter.com/woCbaUXobn — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) September 22, 2025

The GST 2.0 reforms, which the Union Government approved on September 4, have been implemented from Monday.

Under the revised structure, the previous four-tier GST slabs have been consolidated into two main categories: 5 per cent and 18 per cent. Items that were earlier taxed at 12 per cent have been brought down to 5 per cent, while those in the 28 per cent category have been rationalised to 18 per cent. Essential commodities and daily-use items are now taxed at the lowest rate, making them more affordable for households.

The reform in the Goods and Services Tax structure, which was approved during the 56th meeting of the GST Council earlier this month, is set to come into effect from today. The current four-rate system will be replaced with a streamlined two-slab regime of 5% and 18%. A separate 40 per cent slab has been retained for luxury and sin goods.

This new framework is expected to ease compliance, reduce consumer prices, boost manufacturing, and support a wide range of industries, from agriculture to automobiles and from FMCG to renewable energy. It is intended to lower the cost of living, strengthen MSMEs, widen the tax base, and drive inclusive growth.

In the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and dairy sector, major brands like Amul and Mother Dairy have announced substantial price cuts, reflecting the full benefit of the GST reduction.

Items like milk, butter, ghee, paneer, cheese, ice cream, snacks, and frozen foods have been brought under the 5 per cent slab, due to which 100 g of Amul butter will now cost Rs 58 instead of Rs 62, and Ultra High Temperature milk (UHT) has dropped to Rs 75 per litre from Rs 77. Mother Dairy has also slashed prices on milkshakes, paneer, ghee, and frozen products. (ANI)

