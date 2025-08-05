Kalyan Banerjee Attacks Mahua Moitra After Resigning As TMC Chief Whip

A day after stepping down as the Trinamool Congress’s Chief Whip in Lok Sabha, senior MP Kalyan Banerjee launched a sharp attack on party colleague Mahua Moitra. He accused her of lacking gratitude and apologised to the public for supporting her in the past. Banerjee shared a video on X showing his 2023 speech defending Moitra during a controversy in Parliament. He wrote, “I owe the nation an apology for having defended someone who clearly lacks basic gratitude. Let people see her words for what they are and judge accordingly.”

Moitra Congratulates New TMC Leaders After Banerjee’s Criticism

Soon after Kalyan Banerjee posted his message, Mahua Moitra reacted by congratulating party leaders Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and Satabdi Roy on their new roles. Moitra wrote on X, “Heartfelt congratulations to my senior colleagues @kakoligdastidar & @SatabdiRoyMP for being nominated Chief Whip & Deputy Leader of AITC in Lok Sabha. God bless & shine on.” Moitra did not directly respond to Banerjee’s attack. The leadership reshuffle in the party came amid rising tensions between Banerjee and Moitra, who have repeatedly clashed over the past several months in both public and political settings.

Verbal Spat Escalates Over Misogyny and Personal Remarks

The conflict between Banerjee and Moitra escalated after Moitra criticised Banerjee’s remarks in a podcast. Speaking about his earlier comments, Moitra said, “You don’t wrestle with a pig. Because the pig likes it and you get dirty.” She also alleged the presence of “misogynistic, sexually frustrated, depraved men in India” in Parliament. Banerjee had made headlines in June for controversial remarks after a student’s rape. Reacting to the incident, he asked, “If a friend rapes a friend, how can you ensure security? Will there be police in schools?” The party distanced itself from his comments.

Personal Attacks Deepen Rift Between TMC MPs

After Moitra criticised his remarks, Banerjee responded with a personal attack, referring to her recent marriage to former BJD MP Pinaki Misra. He said, “She is saying I am anti-women. What is she? She has broken up a family and married a 65-year-old guy.” Moitra had earlier condemned Banerjee’s comments, saying, “Misogyny in India cuts across party lines. What differentiates @AITCofficial is that we condemn these disgusting comments no matter who makes them.” The personal nature of their argument has intensified internal rifts within the party, attracting strong reactions from both sides.

Banerjee condemned Moitra’s use of the word “pig” to describe him. He said, “The use of dehumanising language such as comparing a fellow MP to a ‘pig’, is not only unfortunate but reflects a deep disregard for basic norms of civil discourse.” He also added, “Labeling a male colleague as ‘sexually frustrated’ isn’t boldness – it’s outright abuse.” Banerjee argued that if such words were aimed at a woman, there would be national outrage. He called for equal standards and said abuse should not be tolerated, no matter the gender of the target.

Kalyan Banerjee Explains Why He Resigned from TMC Post

Kalyan Banerjee said he resigned from the post of Chief Whip after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee highlighted a lack of coordination among MPs during a virtual meeting. He said, “So the blame is on me. Hence, I have decided to step down.” His resignation came as the party prepares for the upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal. Mamata Banerjee has reportedly asked all party MPs to avoid internal fights and focus on opposing the central government on issues like Special Intensive Revision ahead of the 2026 state elections.

