Home > India > Kamal Haasan To Take Oath As Rajya Sabha MP Tomorrow

Kamal Haasan To Take Oath As Rajya Sabha MP Tomorrow

Kamal Haasan is set to take oath as Rajya Sabha MP, marking his formal entry into parliamentary politics. MNM will live-stream the event at its Chennai HQ with sweets, celebration, and public gathering. This milestone is seen as a big step for the party and Tamil Nadu politics.

Kamal Haasan to take oath as Rajya Sabha MP; MNM to live-stream ceremony in Chennai.

Published By: Lavanya R
Published: July 24, 2025 19:24:56 IST

Actor-turned politician and founder of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), Kamal Haasan is to take his oath as a Member of the Rajya Sabha on Friday, a highlight of his six-year political career. Kamal Haasan left Chennai International Airport for New Delhi on Thursday, thanking everyone he has encountered along the way, while also expressing a sense of gratitude and responsibility to serve.

Speaking to reporters at the airport, Haasan stated: “I am going away with the blessings and goodwill of the people, to the oath at Delhi. I see this as an honour, and as a duty that has been entrusted to me by all of you as an Indian, and I will carry it out with honour.

The Rajya Sabha nomination comes as part of the DMK-led alliance, strengthening the bond between MNM and Tamil Nadu’s ruling party. Haasan, however, remained tight-lipped about the agenda of his maiden speech, stating, “I should not say here what my maiden speech will focus on.” Yet, he gave a subtle nod to his political evolution: “If you look at my six-year journey, you will see where I am heading.”

To commemorate the event, MNM will hold a live screening of the oath-taking ceremony at its Alwarpet headquarters in Chennai. The live-streaming ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday, where a big screen will be set up for party workers and supporters, and opened to the public.

In an official statement, MNM said, “The oath-taking of our beloved leader as a Rajya Sabha MP is not just a personal achievement, but a proud moment for every member of this movement. His presence in Parliament is a step forward in the journey we all have committed to – towards a just, transparent, and inclusive political culture.”

Since its inception in 2018, MNM has stood for governance reforms, scientific temper, and people centric policies causes Kamal Haasan is expected to champion in Parliament. Political analysts believe his entry into the Upper House could bring a unique voice rooted in culture, cinema, and public service.

As the party rallies under the slogan “Tomorrow is Ours,” the oath ceremony is expected to be an emotional and symbolic event for MNM supporters. “Let us come together as one movement to honour this occasion and extend our best wishes to our leader who carries the voice of the people to the Parliament,” the party said.

With Friday’s oath-taking, Kamal Haasan embarks on a new chapter not just for himself, but also for MNM and its growing presence in Indian politics.

ALSO READ: Kamal Haasan’s Wife Caught Him With Rekha in Hotel Room? What Was The Controversy?

