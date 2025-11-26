LIVE TV
Home > India > How Mercury Caused Death Of Bengaluru Woman Who Was Given Fatal Injection By Husband

How Mercury Caused Death Of Bengaluru Woman Who Was Given Fatal Injection By Husband

In Bengaluru, Vidya, a homemaker, died after allegedly being poisoned with mercury by her husband, M Basavaraju. Her pre-death statement accused him and his father of injecting mercury, causing nine months of illness. Police have registered an FIR for attempted murder and are investigating domestic harassment and dowry-related motives.

Bengaluru homemaker Vidya dies after alleged mercury poisoning by husband; police probe domestic abuse and dowry link. Photos: X.
Bengaluru homemaker Vidya dies after alleged mercury poisoning by husband; police probe domestic abuse and dowry link. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: November 26, 2025 10:25:13 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

In Bengaluru, a homemaker, Vidya, passed away on Monday at Victoria Hospital, allegedly due to deliberate mercury poisoning by her husband, M Basavaraju. The couple had a four-year-old child. Vidya, in a pre-death statement from her hospital bed, accused her husband of deliberately harming her. According to police, she claimed that her husband, along with his father Mariswamachari, injected her with mercury, which led to a slow deterioration of her health over the past nine months.

“When I woke up, my leg had swollen, and I was struggling to walk. I visited the government hospital. That’s when a metallic substance was detected,” Vidya told authorities.

Mercury In Blood: Initial Symptoms and Hospitalization

Vidya filed a complaint with the Attibele police detailing the events leading to her illness. She said she fell unconscious on the night of February 26 and regained consciousness only the next evening. Soon after, she experienced severe pain in her right thigh, which she attributed to an injection.

She was first admitted to Attibele Government Hospital on March 7 and subsequently referred to Oxford Hospital. Medical tests reportedly revealed mercury in her blood. Surgeons at Oxford Hospital conducted procedures and sent samples for confirmation, which verified mercury poisoning.

 Domestic Harassment, Police Case and FIR

On Sunday, as her condition worsened, Vidya made a formal statement to the police, which was converted into a First Information Report (FIR) under charges of “attempt to murder.” Authorities are now also investigating the case as a potential dowry-related death, in light of prior allegations of domestic harassment.

According to Vidya’s dying declaration, she faced prolonged harassment and abuse from her husband and father-in-law. She alleged that her husband frequently called her “mad,” locked her inside their home, refused to let her visit relatives, and subjected her to repeated humiliation and neglect.

Final Days of Vidya

Vidya underwent over a month of treatment before being shifted to Victoria Hospital. Doctors reported that the mercury had spread throughout her body, damaging multiple organs, including her kidneys. She was placed on dialysis but remained critical. After battling the effects of the poisoning for nine months, Vidya succumbed to her condition in November.

Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding her death and the allegations against her husband and father-in-law.

First published on: Nov 26, 2025 10:25 AM IST
Trump Defends Kash Patel After Firing Report: 5 Controversies Marking His Time As FBI Director

QUICK LINKS