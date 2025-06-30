Live Tv
Home > India > Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Denies Discord With DK Shivakumar Amid Leadership Speculation, Says ‘We Both Are On Good Terms’

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Denies Discord With DK Shivakumar Amid Leadership Speculation, Says ‘We Both Are On Good Terms’

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah dismissed rumours of a rift with Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, affirming their unity. Amid leadership change buzz, he said the Congress govt is "rock-solid." A symbolic gesture at Mysuru Airport showcased their camaraderie.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar raise hands in a show of unity, dismissing rumours of a rift amid leadership change speculation.
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar raise hands in a show of unity, dismissing rumours of a rift amid leadership change speculation. (Photo credit: India Today)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last Updated: June 30, 2025 14:55:23 IST

Political rumors are spreading across Karnataka about a possible change of leadership in State. Breaking this, on Monday Chief Minister Siddaramaiah dismissed reports of a falling out between him and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. Speaking to the reporters at Mysuru Airport, CM Siddaramaiah stressed on the harmony and unity among Congress leaders, confirming that the unity between him and Shivakumar is still intact.

Siddaramaiah cleared ending days of political gossip surrounding intra-party differences by saying “We both are on good terms, no matter who says what.” His statement was followed by a public display of unity. Later Siddaramaiah extended his hand, clasping Shivakumar’s, and lifting it in the presence of the media shows the two senior leaders are harmoniously functioning together.

Siddaramaiah’s ‘rock’ government

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was on his way to present bagina at the Krishna Raja Sagara (KRS) dam, after it had been filled. In his encounter with the media, Siddaramaiah said, “Our government will be as firm as a rock for the complete five-year tenure. Efforts are being made to induce a division among us, but it won’t succeed. We are one.”

ALSO READ: Karnataka CM Rejects Internal Dispute Claims, Celebrates Kempegowda Jayanti

The term ‘rock’he used had a symbolic importance, that is Shivakumar is sometimes nicknamed “the rock of Kanakapura,”. Apart from this his constituency also famous for its quarrying of stones.

Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar denies rumour

Political gossip of leadership transition had been circulating for weeks in Karnataka, with factional groups of the Congress party said to be unhappy with the prevailing power-sharing arrangement. Nevertheless, both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar have consistently denied the rumour there are any differences. They also claimed that the Congress government is running smoothly.

Adding to this, Congress general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala has landed in Bengaluru to have official meetings with party MLAs behind closed doors. Meanwhile, the sources said that Surjewala is likely to see close to 100 legislators in person at the state party headquarters from 2 PM onwards, to ask feedback on the government’s internal issues and performance.The exercise is being viewed as a pre-emptive measure to quell discontent and consolidate party unity.

ALSO READ: DK Shivakumar Set to Take Over as Karnataka CM by Year-End: Sources

