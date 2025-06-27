Karnataka CM Rejects Internal Dispute Claims, Celebrates Kempegowda Jayanti

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday dismissed remarks made by Minister KN Rajanna suggesting possible political changes in the state, saying it is better to ignore such statements.

He clarified that Rajanna only mentioned there may be developments, not that anything specific would happen.

Speaking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha, Siddaramaiah said, “There is no internal dispute in the party. Minister KN Rajanna has said that there may be developments in state politics. He said that he did not say that something like this would happen. It would be better to ignore his statement.”

On the 516th birth anniversary of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar garlanded the statue of Kempegowda. The Chief Minister called him a visionary and the founder of modern Bengaluru.

Speaking after garlanding Kempegowda’s statue located on the eastern side of Vidhana Soudha, the Chief Minister said, “Kempegowda was an efficient and far-sighted administrator. The global recognition that Bengaluru enjoys today is because it laid its foundation.”

The birth anniversary is being celebrated jointly by the state government, the Kempegowda Development Authority, and the BBMP.

Siddaramaiah noted that during his previous term as Chief Minister from 2013 to 2018, his government had identified the exact date of Kempegowda’s birth in consultation with Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji. Since then, the state has been observing Kempegowda Jayanti annually.

He added that the state government has taken significant steps to honour his legacy, and that Kempegowda’s contributions remain a guiding example for governance and urban planning.

“The government has done the work of commemorating him. Kempegowda, who built towers in four parts of Bangalore, understood what Bangalore should be like and built many towns, including Nagaratpet, Chikkapet, and Balepet, during his administration based on his profession,” he added.

(With inputs from ANI)

