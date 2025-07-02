Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
donald trump Bollywood American rice exports 6G telecom standards India Common Contract Note Microsoft KYLIE JENNER donald trump Bollywood American rice exports 6G telecom standards India Common Contract Note Microsoft KYLIE JENNER donald trump Bollywood American rice exports 6G telecom standards India Common Contract Note Microsoft KYLIE JENNER donald trump Bollywood American rice exports 6G telecom standards India Common Contract Note Microsoft KYLIE JENNER
Live TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Bollywood American rice exports 6G telecom standards India Common Contract Note Microsoft KYLIE JENNER donald trump Bollywood American rice exports 6G telecom standards India Common Contract Note Microsoft KYLIE JENNER donald trump Bollywood American rice exports 6G telecom standards India Common Contract Note Microsoft KYLIE JENNER donald trump Bollywood American rice exports 6G telecom standards India Common Contract Note Microsoft KYLIE JENNER
Home > India > Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Issues Final Warning Amid Leadership Change Buzz In Congress

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Issues Final Warning Amid Leadership Change Buzz In Congress

As leadership change speculation grows in Karnataka Congress, CM Siddaramaiah issues a stern warning to cabinet ministers during a meeting at Nandi Hills. He urges them to stop airing internal issues publicly. Reaffirming his role, Siddaramaiah declares he’ll complete the full 5-year term. Meanwhile, Congress leaders DK Shivakumar and Randeep Surjewala dismiss any talk of leadership reshuffle.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah warns ministers to stop public dissent as Congress high command watches closely amid leadership change rumours.

Published By: Lavanya R
Last Updated: July 2, 2025 22:44:52 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has given his cabinet colleagues a last warning amid growing conjecture that he will be replaced as leader of the state Congress unit.

During a cabinet meeting on Wednesday at Nandi Hills, Siddaramaiah is said to have directed ministers not to make any external statements regarding any internal party matters, insisting that he would not tolerate comments to the media, according to sources at the meeting.

“The Congress High Command is watching closely,” Siddaramaiah warned, adding that the situation is being taken seriously by party leadership in Delhi. He explicitly stated that disciplinary action will occur if ministers publicly express grievances or publicly discuss leadership speculation.

This may be part of a concern expressed at a time when factionalisation in the Karnataka Congress had become more evident. Dissent from some Congress MLAs appears to have triggered speculation of a possible leadership change, and it seems that Siddaramaiah hopes to unite the party before it goes further south.

Siddaramaiah was equally forthright in conversations with reporters earlier in the day. “Yes, I will be the Chief Minister for five years. Do you have any doubt?” he said, dispelling any uncertainties about his position.

The Chief Minister’s comments follow a show-cause notice issued by KPCC President DK Shivakumar to Congress MLA Iqbal Hussain, who recently made public remarks suggesting a possible shift in leadership. The notice criticised Hussain for creating “confusion and embarrassment” within the party and accused him of violating party discipline.

Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala also addressed the issue publicly, attempting to put an end to speculation. “There will be no change in the Chief Minister in Karnataka,” he said on Tuesday. Surjewala asked party MLAs to raise any matters (real or perceived) internally in the party and government settings and not to the press.

Siddaramaiah’s tough position is seen by many as a determined strategy to gain control and put order back into the party, particularly with Congress eager to hold on to its strong base in Karnataka ahead of national challenges.

Sources indicated that the high command have seen the growing concern internally and want to ensure the party speaks with one voice. In the public show-cause notice to Hussain and assurances from both DK Shivakumar and Randeep Surjewala, we saw a joint plan of action and damage control.

Despite these efforts, political observers believe the undercurrents of rivalry especially between factions loyal to Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar are likely to persist unless the party initiates more internal dialogue and power-sharing mechanisms.

As things stand, Siddaramaiah remains confident of serving the full term. His firm declaration and strong warning seem intended not just to silence dissent but also to send a clear message of stability to the public, party workers, and top Congress leadership alike.

ALSO READ: One Year After Hathras Stampede, Grieving Families Still Wait For Justice Amid Unanswered Questions

Tags: congressKarnataka CM newskarnataka congress crisisSiddaramaiah leadership change
Advertisement

More News

Texas Republican Keith Self Opposes Procedural Vote On Donald Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’: What We Know So Far
3 Indians Abducted By Al Qaeda-Linked Terror Group In Mali, MEA Seeks Urgent Action
India Prioritises National Interests In Ongoing US Trade Deal Talks: Report
Apple’s India Ambitions in Jeopardy as Foxconn Recalls Chinese Workforce
3 Indians Kidnapped By Al Qaeda-Linked Terror Group In Mali, MEA Seeks Urgent Action
Contractors Claim Their Colleagues Opened Fire as Palestinians Sought Food in Gaza: Report
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Price Slashed by Rs 30,000 — Will This Deal Disappear Any Moment?
Delhi Mother And Teen Son Found Murdered Inside Locked Lajpat Nagar Home
Kilmar Abrego Garcia Claims He Was Beaten, Tortured In El Salvador’s Infamous Prison Before US Return
New Infinix Hot 60 5G+ Leak Sparks Excitement — Is This the Next Game-Changer with a Secret AI Button?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?