Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Issues Final Warning Amid Leadership Change Buzz In Congress

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has given his cabinet colleagues a last warning amid growing conjecture that he will be replaced as leader of the state Congress unit.

During a cabinet meeting on Wednesday at Nandi Hills, Siddaramaiah is said to have directed ministers not to make any external statements regarding any internal party matters, insisting that he would not tolerate comments to the media, according to sources at the meeting.

“The Congress High Command is watching closely,” Siddaramaiah warned, adding that the situation is being taken seriously by party leadership in Delhi. He explicitly stated that disciplinary action will occur if ministers publicly express grievances or publicly discuss leadership speculation.

This may be part of a concern expressed at a time when factionalisation in the Karnataka Congress had become more evident. Dissent from some Congress MLAs appears to have triggered speculation of a possible leadership change, and it seems that Siddaramaiah hopes to unite the party before it goes further south.

Siddaramaiah was equally forthright in conversations with reporters earlier in the day. “Yes, I will be the Chief Minister for five years. Do you have any doubt?” he said, dispelling any uncertainties about his position.

The Chief Minister’s comments follow a show-cause notice issued by KPCC President DK Shivakumar to Congress MLA Iqbal Hussain, who recently made public remarks suggesting a possible shift in leadership. The notice criticised Hussain for creating “confusion and embarrassment” within the party and accused him of violating party discipline.

Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala also addressed the issue publicly, attempting to put an end to speculation. “There will be no change in the Chief Minister in Karnataka,” he said on Tuesday. Surjewala asked party MLAs to raise any matters (real or perceived) internally in the party and government settings and not to the press.

Siddaramaiah’s tough position is seen by many as a determined strategy to gain control and put order back into the party, particularly with Congress eager to hold on to its strong base in Karnataka ahead of national challenges.

Sources indicated that the high command have seen the growing concern internally and want to ensure the party speaks with one voice. In the public show-cause notice to Hussain and assurances from both DK Shivakumar and Randeep Surjewala, we saw a joint plan of action and damage control.

Despite these efforts, political observers believe the undercurrents of rivalry especially between factions loyal to Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar are likely to persist unless the party initiates more internal dialogue and power-sharing mechanisms.

As things stand, Siddaramaiah remains confident of serving the full term. His firm declaration and strong warning seem intended not just to silence dissent but also to send a clear message of stability to the public, party workers, and top Congress leadership alike.

