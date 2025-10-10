LIVE TV
Home > India > Karwa Chauth Celebrations Add A Traditional Glow To Mumbai's Modern Spirit

By evening, Mumbai transforms into a canvas of devotion. Housing societies and open terraces light up as groups of women gather for the Karwa Chauth puja. The sound of laughter, the rustle of sarees, and the soft chanting of prayers blend into a scene that feels both traditional and timeless.

Published By: Unaiza Gadia
Last updated: October 10, 2025 21:54:21 IST

In the city that never slows down, even the rising skyline of Mumbai takes a moment to pause for love and tradition on Karwa Chauth. The festival, once rooted deeply in North Indian culture, has now become an inseparable part of Mumbai’s festive calendar. From bustling marketplaces in Dadar and Borivali to glitzy malls in Bandra and Andheri, the spirit of Karwa Chauth shines bright across the city.

As the sun rises, married women begin their day-long fast, praying for the long life and well-being of their husbands. The rituals start with sargi, a pre-dawn meal given by the mother-in-law, followed by hours of devotion and anticipation. Despite the city’s fast-paced lifestyle, many women balance work, travel, and worship seamlessly, proving that faith can thrive even in the busiest corners of Mumbai.

The day begins early with sargi, a meal lovingly prepared and shared before sunrise. For many women, it marks the start of a long fast — one kept not out of compulsion but out of affection and belief. Even as they head to offices, manage homes, or navigate the city’s chaos, the calm determination on their faces reflects the strength of their faith.

By evening, Mumbai transforms into a canvas of devotion. Housing societies and open terraces light up as groups of women gather for the Karwa Chauth puja. The sound of laughter, the rustle of sarees, and the soft chanting of prayers blend into a scene that feels both traditional and timeless. Children watch curiously while men lend a hand, making sure the rituals go smoothly.

What makes Mumbai’s Karwa Chauth unique is the way it merges tradition with modernity. Couples celebrate together — some virtually through video calls, others at candlelit dinners after the fast. For many, the festival is not just about rituals but also about reaffirming emotional bonds amid the city’s daily chaos.

Karwa Chauth in Mumbai is therefore more than a day of fasting; it is a celebration of commitment, love, and togetherness that glows just as brightly as the moon that ends the long day’s wait.

First published on: Oct 10, 2025 9:51 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: Karva Chauth Mumbaikarwa chauthKarwa Chauth 2025Karwa Chauth celebrationkarwa chauth guideKarwa Chauth lookKarwa Chauth Thalikarwa chauth tipsmumbai

