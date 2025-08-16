Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Slams PM Modi For Praising RSS In His I-Day Speech

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday for praising the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) during his address on the 79th Independence Day, saying that the PM had “insulted” the spirit of the day.

In a post on X, the Kerala CM said, “The Prime Minister’s Independence Day speech to glorify the RSS is tantamount to insulting that very day. To place Savarkar above Gandhi is not history – it is a betrayal of it.”

The RSS opposed the freedom struggle, rejected the Constitution, and served colonial masters. Using the Prime Minister’s Independence Day speech to glorify the RSS is tantamount to insulting that very day. To place Savarkar above Gandhi is not history – it is a betrayal of it. — Pinarayi Vijayan (@pinarayivijayan) August 16, 2025

Slamming the RSS, he added that the RSS opposed the freedom struggle, rejected the Constitution, and served colonial masters.

In a statement, he further said, “The attempt to credit the RSS is a ‘historical denial’ of several actions related to the RSS. The RSS was banned after Gandhi’s assassination, and VD Savarkar faced trial in the assassination conspiracy, with the fatherhood of India’s freedom is nothing but historical denial.”

In His Speech On 79th Independence Day, PM Praised RSS

In his speech on the 79th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh for completing 100 years of service to the nation, describing it as the “biggest NGO in the world” and praising its century-long contribution to nation-building.

“Today, I would like to proudly mention that 100 years ago, an organisation was born – Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). 100 years of service to the nation is a proud, golden chapter. With the resolve of ‘vyakti nirman se rashtra nirman’, with the aim of the welfare of Maa Bharati, Swayamsevaks dedicated their lives to the welfare of our motherland.

