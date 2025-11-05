Kerala Horror: Woman, Partner Get 180 Years In Jail For Repeatedly Raping 12-Year-Old Daughter For Two Years, Forced Her To Consume Alcohol

A special court in Kerala has handed down a staggering sentence: a woman and her partner each got 180 years in prison for repeatedly raping her 12-year-old daughter over nearly two years. The judge, Ashraf AM, delivered the verdict in Kozhikode, convicting both under several tough sections of the Pocso Act.

Kozhikode Court Awards 180-Year Sentence in Brutal Pocso Case

The story is as grim as it gets. The abuse started after the woman left her husband. She met the man while living in Thiruvananthapuram, ran off with him, and took her daughter along.

From December 2019 to October 2021, the three moved between rented homes in Palakkad and Malappuram.

During that time, the man sexually assaulted the girl again and again. But the mother wasn’t just looking the other way—she took part. Prosecutors described how she forced her daughter to drink alcohol and threatened her into silence, telling her they’d implanted a chip in her brain to track if she ever spoke out.

Woman Fined ₹11.7 Lakh, Jailed for 180 Years for Abetting Rape of Her Daughter

The court didn’t hold back. Besides the prison terms, both were fined Rs 11.7 lakh. If they don’t pay, that’s another 20 months behind bars. The fines will go directly to the girl. The judge also ordered the district legal services authority to provide her with extra financial help under the government’s survivor assistance scheme.

Special Public Prosecutor Somasekharan A called this the harshest punishment ever given to a woman for abetting a Pocso case. And looking at the details, it’s hard to argue with that.

ALSO READ: Who Is Dr Aniruddha Malpani? From IVF To Investments, The Doctor Locking Horns With Zerodha Over ₹5 Crore Withdrawal Cap