LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi
LIVE TV
Home > India > Kerala Horror: Woman, Partner Get 180 Years In Jail For Repeatedly Raping 12-Year-Old Daughter For Two Years, Forced Her To Consume Alcohol

Kerala Horror: Woman, Partner Get 180 Years In Jail For Repeatedly Raping 12-Year-Old Daughter For Two Years, Forced Her To Consume Alcohol

A special court in Kozhikode sentenced a woman and her partner to 180 years in prison for repeatedly raping her 12-year-old daughter between 2019 and 2021. Judge Ashraf AM also fined them ₹11.7 lakh under the Pocso Act, one of Kerala’s harshest punishments in a child abuse case.

The court structured the sentence such that the convicts will serve multiple 40-year terms concurrently (PHOTO: Representative image)
The court structured the sentence such that the convicts will serve multiple 40-year terms concurrently (PHOTO: Representative image)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: November 5, 2025 14:32:31 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Kerala Horror: Woman, Partner Get 180 Years In Jail For Repeatedly Raping 12-Year-Old Daughter For Two Years, Forced Her To Consume Alcohol

A special court in Kerala has handed down a staggering sentence: a woman and her partner each got 180 years in prison for repeatedly raping her 12-year-old daughter over nearly two years. The judge, Ashraf AM, delivered the verdict in Kozhikode, convicting both under several tough sections of the Pocso Act.

Kozhikode Court Awards 180-Year Sentence in Brutal Pocso Case

The story is as grim as it gets. The abuse started after the woman left her husband. She met the man while living in Thiruvananthapuram, ran off with him, and took her daughter along.

From December 2019 to October 2021, the three moved between rented homes in Palakkad and Malappuram.

During that time, the man sexually assaulted the girl again and again. But the mother wasn’t just looking the other way—she took part. Prosecutors described how she forced her daughter to drink alcohol and threatened her into silence, telling her they’d implanted a chip in her brain to track if she ever spoke out.

Woman Fined ₹11.7 Lakh, Jailed for 180 Years for Abetting Rape of Her Daughter

The court didn’t hold back. Besides the prison terms, both were fined Rs 11.7 lakh. If they don’t pay, that’s another 20 months behind bars. The fines will go directly to the girl. The judge also ordered the district legal services authority to provide her with extra financial help under the government’s survivor assistance scheme.

Special Public Prosecutor Somasekharan A called this the harshest punishment ever given to a woman for abetting a Pocso case. And looking at the details, it’s hard to argue with that.

ALSO READ: Who Is Dr Aniruddha Malpani? From IVF To Investments, The Doctor Locking Horns With Zerodha Over ₹5 Crore Withdrawal Cap

First published on: Nov 5, 2025 2:32 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-14Kerala newslatest crime newslatest viral news

RELATED News

‘Mujhse Shaadi Karogi?’: Mumbai CEO Turns LinkedIn Profile Into Matrimonial Site, Claims To Have Tried All Dating Apps

Who’s Matheus Ferrero? The Brazilian Model Who Voted 22 Times In Haryana Election, Claims Rahul Gandhi

Tech Founder Spends Rs 4 Lakh On Blinkit In 60 Days, Internet Asks, ‘Mohalle Ke Liye Order Kiya Kya?’

Haryana Elections Gone Wild: 25 Lakh Fake Votes, Brazilian Model Votes 22 Times, Here Are The Claims Of Rahul Gandhi

“Congress Would Have Swept Haryana Polls”: Rahul Gandhi Shares ‘H Files’ In Latest Charge At EC, BJP Over ‘Vote Chori’

LATEST NEWS

Bihar Election 2025: How To Find Your Polling Station, Booth Number & Voter Details | Here’s A Step-By-Step Guide

Amid Asia Cup Controversy, Hockey India To Keep Doors Open For Pakistan Handshakes

Kerala Horror: Woman, Partner Get 180 Years In Jail For Repeatedly Raping 12-Year-Old Daughter For Two Years, Forced Her To Consume Alcohol

Bihar Election 2025: How to Vote on EVM Machine, Step by Step Guide for Bihar Voters

8th Pay Commission Constituted: Major Salary And Pension Reforms Ahead- Check All The Details

Meet the Artist Who Crafted Zohran Mamdani’s Iconic Campaign Branding

Andhra Pradesh Tragedy: B Tech Second-Year Student Jumps from Third Floor, Dies on Spot

Bihar Polls 2025: What DK Shivakumar Urges Karnataka Firms On 3-Day Paid Leave

Pakistan Turns Away Hindu Devotees En Route To Nankana Sahib For Parkash Purab

Hyundai Mobis Introduces Car Customization with All-New Venue Accessories Collection

Kerala Horror: Woman, Partner Get 180 Years In Jail For Repeatedly Raping 12-Year-Old Daughter For Two Years, Forced Her To Consume Alcohol

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Kerala Horror: Woman, Partner Get 180 Years In Jail For Repeatedly Raping 12-Year-Old Daughter For Two Years, Forced Her To Consume Alcohol

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Kerala Horror: Woman, Partner Get 180 Years In Jail For Repeatedly Raping 12-Year-Old Daughter For Two Years, Forced Her To Consume Alcohol
Kerala Horror: Woman, Partner Get 180 Years In Jail For Repeatedly Raping 12-Year-Old Daughter For Two Years, Forced Her To Consume Alcohol
Kerala Horror: Woman, Partner Get 180 Years In Jail For Repeatedly Raping 12-Year-Old Daughter For Two Years, Forced Her To Consume Alcohol
Kerala Horror: Woman, Partner Get 180 Years In Jail For Repeatedly Raping 12-Year-Old Daughter For Two Years, Forced Her To Consume Alcohol

QUICK LINKS