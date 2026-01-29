Kerala Viral Video: Muslim Woman Clad In An All-White Burqa Offers Namaz In Middle Of A Busy Road, Disrupts Traffic, Gets Detained

During the daytime in a busy juncture, BG Road at IMA Junction witnessed an incident such that a lady performed her Namaz on the street, causing traffic. The woman sat on the asphalt while praying as cars drove dangerously close to her on Wednesday afternoon, which surprised the people who were trying to commute.

The woman refused to move despite multiple attempts made by drivers and other people to convince her to go to safety, which resulted in a temporary traffic block at one of the town’s busiest shopping areas.

Traffic Detainment

The South City police responded to the rising situation by performing their duties to protect the woman from danger. The officers who responded to the obstruction report took her into custody, which enabled them to restore normal traffic flow.

The police confirmed that the demonstration resulted in no reported injuries. The authorities contacted the woman’s family after her traffic detention to collect background information while they recorded the incident to stop further public disturbances.

Justice Seekers

The woman disclosed her strange behavior because she wanted to show people her family land dispute, which remains active between her family members. She used public prayer as a method to force people to discuss her complaints because she believed that regular systems would not help her case.

She used the prayer as a method to express her need for assistance because she wanted people to notice her ongoing property dispute, which she believes has been treated unjustly.

Local officials have noted the statement and indicated that while her motivations were personal, a detailed inquiry is underway to determine if further legal charges regarding public endangerment are necessary.

