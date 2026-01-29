LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
new set of regulations pakistan domestic demand ajit pawar death ChatGPT sensitive files Ajit Pawar funeral IND vs NZ 4th T20I abbas araghchi new set of regulations pakistan domestic demand ajit pawar death ChatGPT sensitive files Ajit Pawar funeral IND vs NZ 4th T20I abbas araghchi new set of regulations pakistan domestic demand ajit pawar death ChatGPT sensitive files Ajit Pawar funeral IND vs NZ 4th T20I abbas araghchi new set of regulations pakistan domestic demand ajit pawar death ChatGPT sensitive files Ajit Pawar funeral IND vs NZ 4th T20I abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
new set of regulations pakistan domestic demand ajit pawar death ChatGPT sensitive files Ajit Pawar funeral IND vs NZ 4th T20I abbas araghchi new set of regulations pakistan domestic demand ajit pawar death ChatGPT sensitive files Ajit Pawar funeral IND vs NZ 4th T20I abbas araghchi new set of regulations pakistan domestic demand ajit pawar death ChatGPT sensitive files Ajit Pawar funeral IND vs NZ 4th T20I abbas araghchi new set of regulations pakistan domestic demand ajit pawar death ChatGPT sensitive files Ajit Pawar funeral IND vs NZ 4th T20I abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
Home > India > Kerala Viral Video: Muslim Woman Clad In An All-White Burqa Offers Namaz In Middle Of A Busy Road, Disrupts Traffic, Gets Detained

Kerala Viral Video: Muslim Woman Clad In An All-White Burqa Offers Namaz In Middle Of A Busy Road, Disrupts Traffic, Gets Detained

A woman caused traffic disruption at BG Road’s IMA Junction after offering Namaz on the road during peak hours. Police detained her to restore traffic and ensure safety. She later said the act was to draw attention to an ongoing family land dispute.

Woman Detained After Offering Namaz on Busy BG Road, Traffic Disrupted at IMA Junction
Woman Detained After Offering Namaz on Busy BG Road, Traffic Disrupted at IMA Junction

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: January 29, 2026 14:24:28 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Kerala Viral Video: Muslim Woman Clad In An All-White Burqa Offers Namaz In Middle Of A Busy Road, Disrupts Traffic, Gets Detained

During the daytime in a busy juncture, BG Road at IMA Junction witnessed an incident such that a lady performed her Namaz on the street, causing traffic. The woman sat on the asphalt while praying as cars drove dangerously close to her on Wednesday afternoon, which surprised the people who were trying to commute.

You Might Be Interested In

The woman refused to move despite multiple attempts made by drivers and other people to convince her to go to safety, which resulted in a temporary traffic block at one of the town’s busiest shopping areas.

Traffic Detainment

The South City police responded to the rising situation by performing their duties to protect the woman from danger. The officers who responded to the obstruction report took her into custody, which enabled them to restore normal traffic flow.

You Might Be Interested In



The police confirmed that the demonstration resulted in no reported injuries. The authorities contacted the woman’s family after her traffic detention to collect background information while they recorded the incident to stop further public disturbances.

Justice Seekers

The woman disclosed her strange behavior because she wanted to show people her family land dispute, which remains active between her family members. She used public prayer as a method to force people to discuss her complaints because she believed that regular systems would not help her case.

She used the prayer as a method to express her need for assistance because she wanted people to notice her ongoing property dispute, which she believes has been treated unjustly.

Local officials have noted the statement and indicated that while her motivations were personal, a detailed inquiry is underway to determine if further legal charges regarding public endangerment are necessary.

Also Read: Rajasthan Man Kicks Woman Dancing At Barmer Event, Crowd Watches In Silence; Netizens Demand Arrest | Shocking Video

First published on: Jan 29, 2026 2:24 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: BG Road incidentIMA JunctionNamaz on roadtraffic disruption

RELATED News

TV Cable Cut, Phone On Flight Mode: How House Staff Prevented Ajit Pawar’s Mother From Hearing Maharashtra Dy CM Death News

Sadhvi Prem Baisa Viral Bedroom MMS Controversy: Video Leak, Blackmailing Or Fatal Injection At Jodhpur Ashram – What Caused Preacher’s Death?

Who Is Saurabh Joshi? BJP Leader Wins Chandigarh Mayor Election By 18 Votes Against AAP’s 11

Ajit Pawar Once Praised ‘Smooth Landings’ By Women Pilots, Post Resurfaces After Baramati Plane Crash, His Journey Ended On A Flight With A Woman Pilot

Sadhvi Prem Baisa’s Mysterious Death Amid Viral MMS Video Controversy: Jodhpur Preacher Found Dead, Her Instagram Post Said…

LATEST NEWS

WATCH: Viral Video Shows Dog Watching Heated Neighbourhood Argument With Women, Social Media Calls It ‘Dogesh Ko Bhi Kalesh Dekhna Hain’

Kerala Viral Video: Muslim Woman Clad In An All-White Burqa Offers Namaz In Middle Of A Busy Road, Disrupts Traffic, Gets Detained

Alina Amir Viral MMS: New Twist In Pakistani Leaked Video Saga, Influencer Announces…

PlayStation Plus Games February 2026 ANNOUNCED: Check Out Full List Inside

US Tariffs, Geopolitics, and Currency Pressures: India Well Placed Amid Global Fragmentation: Economic Survey 2026

Economic Survey 2026: India Set to Sustain Strong Growth and Navigate Global Uncertainties; Key Insights And Highlights

Meet 16-Year-Old Yashika Sharma? TV Show Rimjhim Sparks Outrage Over Minor Actress’s Controversial Intimate Scenes With Male Actor Himanshu Awasthy

Watch Video: Novak Djokovic Hits Back At Journalist Over Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz Comparison: ‘I Dominated Grand Slams For 15 Years’

‘Terror, Kidnapping, Crime’: Pakistan Pays Big Price For Terrorism, US Issues Fresh Travel Advisory, Citizens Told ‘Don’t Travel’

Kohrra Season 2 Trailer: Barun Sobti And Mona Singh Hunt Dangerous Criminals While Facing Dark Personal Demons — WATCH

Kerala Viral Video: Muslim Woman Clad In An All-White Burqa Offers Namaz In Middle Of A Busy Road, Disrupts Traffic, Gets Detained

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Kerala Viral Video: Muslim Woman Clad In An All-White Burqa Offers Namaz In Middle Of A Busy Road, Disrupts Traffic, Gets Detained

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Kerala Viral Video: Muslim Woman Clad In An All-White Burqa Offers Namaz In Middle Of A Busy Road, Disrupts Traffic, Gets Detained
Kerala Viral Video: Muslim Woman Clad In An All-White Burqa Offers Namaz In Middle Of A Busy Road, Disrupts Traffic, Gets Detained
Kerala Viral Video: Muslim Woman Clad In An All-White Burqa Offers Namaz In Middle Of A Busy Road, Disrupts Traffic, Gets Detained
Kerala Viral Video: Muslim Woman Clad In An All-White Burqa Offers Namaz In Middle Of A Busy Road, Disrupts Traffic, Gets Detained

QUICK LINKS