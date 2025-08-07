Kharge Slams Modi Govt As ‘Clueless’ Over Trump’s Tariffs, Says ‘Can’t Blame this on 70 Years of Congress

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge issued a harsh criticism of the Narendra Modi administration following the announcement by U.S. President Donald Trump of a 50% tariff on various Indian products. Kharge pointed out it as a significant shortcoming in India’s foreign policy and labeled the government as “clueless” regarding its approach to the situation.

Kharge argued that this staggering tariff combining a 25% penalty for continuing to purchase Russian oil with an existing 25% levy represents a loss of nearly Rs3.75 lakh crore, based on India’s 2024 trade with the U.S., which stood at around Rs7.51 lakh crore. He warned that sectors like agriculture, MSMEs, textiles, electronics, gems and jewellery, and pharmaceuticals will face the brunt of this blow.

The Congress leader charged that despite prolonged negotiations and Indian ministers spending weeks in Washington, Modi failed to secure a favorable trade agreement. Kharge claimed that Trump’s threats including a 100% tariff warning in November 2024 against BRICS nations were met with silence and even a visible smirk from PM Modi during the announcement.

He emphasized India’s tradition of strategic autonomy and non-alignment, stating that any attempt to penalize India for pursuing an independent foreign policy reflects a misunderstanding of India’s national backbone. He contrasted India’s self-respectful historical navigation of U.S. pressures such as in the nuclear sanctions era and deployment of the 7th Fleet with the current government’s failure to respond effectively.

Kharge was especially dismissive of attempts to attribute the fallout to past Congress governance. “You can’t even blame this foreign policy disaster on 70 years of Congress,” he declared, asserting that this crisis is squarely the result of current diplomatic missteps and lack of foresight.

In essence, Kharge’s tone was firm and contentious. He urged the Modi administration to prioritize national interest above optics, to act decisively in defense of India’s exporters, and to stop shifting blame to the Congress. His comments underscore a broader critique: India’s leadership must regain its diplomatic footing lest it suffer deeper economic consequences.



