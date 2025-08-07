Assam Expands ‘Nijut Moina’ Scheme to Central Universities, Aiming to Empower 4 Lakh Girl Students

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced a major expansion of the state’s flagship Nijut Moina financial aid programme for girl students bringing Central Universities into its ambit. The move aims to enhance access to higher education, prevent school dropouts, and eliminate child marriage by 2026.

Initially introduced in 2023, Nijut Moina provides support for girls who are pursuing higher secondary, undergraduate, postgraduate, and B.Ed programs in state and aided colleges, regardless of their financial circumstances. At its outset, the initiative aided approximately 1.6 lakh girls. Now entering its second phase, Nijut Moina 2.0 has expanded to encompass Tezpur University and Assam University, in addition to self-financing institutions.

Under Nijut Moina 2.0, approximately four lakh girls across Assam will receive monthly stipends in the 2025–26 academic year:

₹1,000/month for Higher Secondary (Class XI–XII)

₹1,250/month for 1st & 2nd year undergraduate students

₹2,500/month for postgraduate and B.Ed students

The Payments will be processed through direct benefit transfer, guaranteeing transparency and prompt delivery. Speaking at the official launch event at the Birinchi Kumar Barua Auditorium of Gauhati University, CM Sarma referred to the scheme as a “beacon of hope” for young women, particularly those from economically disadvantaged families. He mentioned that by continuing their education, girls could not only evade early marriages but also contribute significantly to the advancement of Assam. “We are dedicated to eliminating child marriage by 2026.

He stressed that The programme currently covers first and second-year students at HS, UG, and PG levels, with plans to include final-year undergraduates in 2026 moving Assam toward total coverage of female students in these categories. The government expects Nijut Moina to eventually benefit up to ten lakh girls in the coming years.

The Chief Minister emphasised the scheme’s social impact, highlighting Assam’s educational transformation: over 25 medical colleges, more than 25 universities, and nearly 400 colleges now operate in the state, alongside institutions such as IIT, AIIMS, IIIT, and the forthcoming Swahid Kanaklata Baruah University. Schemes like Orunodoi and Nijut Moina together aim to ensure youth empowerment across communities.

With Nijut Moina 2.0 now reaching central universities, Assam is taking a bold step toward inclusive education, gender empowerment, and the elimination of child marriage. If effectively executed, the scheme could inspire transformative social change across India’s Northeast.

