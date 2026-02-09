LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Abdul Rahman BCB keir starmer ind vs pak Assam politics Epstein new documents ajit-pawar ayatollah khamenei Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Abdul Rahman BCB keir starmer ind vs pak Assam politics Epstein new documents ajit-pawar ayatollah khamenei Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Abdul Rahman BCB keir starmer ind vs pak Assam politics Epstein new documents ajit-pawar ayatollah khamenei Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Abdul Rahman BCB keir starmer ind vs pak Assam politics Epstein new documents ajit-pawar ayatollah khamenei Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Abdul Rahman BCB keir starmer ind vs pak Assam politics Epstein new documents ajit-pawar ayatollah khamenei Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Abdul Rahman BCB keir starmer ind vs pak Assam politics Epstein new documents ajit-pawar ayatollah khamenei Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Abdul Rahman BCB keir starmer ind vs pak Assam politics Epstein new documents ajit-pawar ayatollah khamenei Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Abdul Rahman BCB keir starmer ind vs pak Assam politics Epstein new documents ajit-pawar ayatollah khamenei Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd
LIVE TV
Home > India > ‘Kindly, Move On’: Adnan Sami Takes A Dig At Congress Over Targeting RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat For Having A Meal With The Singer

‘Kindly, Move On’: Adnan Sami Takes A Dig At Congress Over Targeting RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat For Having A Meal With The Singer

Adnan Sami hits out at the opposition after Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) targets RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat for meal with the singer.

Adnan Sami (Image-X)
Adnan Sami (Image-X)

Published By: Debjeet Dey
Last updated: February 9, 2026 20:30:58 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Kindly, Move On’: Adnan Sami Takes A Dig At Congress Over Targeting RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat For Having A Meal With The Singer

Reacting to the Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) criticising Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat for having a meal with singer-composer Adnan Sami alleging it to be anti-national act, the latter doubled down on the opposition and asked it to move on following the reference to his father’s role in the Pakistan Air Force during 1965 war.

Adnan Sami takes a dig at the Congress

He hit out at the Maharashtra Congress and said that it would be unfair if anyone held them responsible for the partition as their forefathers were responsible for the act.

In a post on X, Adnan Sami shared, “Mr Dear respected fellow patriots from the Maharashtra Congress (INCMaharashtra) It would not be fair on you if anyone blames you for the tragic partition which your foreFATHERS were responsible for as you cannot be held responsible for any of their deeds. Regardless, today you acknowledge Pakistan as a legitimate nation despite this. It was once India and it is now Pakistan… Therefore once a legitimate conversion has taken place legally & as per procedure, then you accept it and move on… Any doubt? .. Similarly, kindly move on…”

You Might Be Interested In

He also slammed Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut and said that it would be wrong to blame his father for his deeds.

“And my dear Sanjay, it will be extremely wrong of me to blame your beloved father for the atrocious manner in which you play the harmonium. Your fingering is completely wrong and misplaced! I will be happy to teach you! I’m not a politician, I’m a musician who spreads love through his songs and therefore will love everyone who gives me love- I love you all too…Try love next time…That’s all! Jai Hind & Jai Maharashtra!” he said.

Congress had called the RSS traitor to the nation.

In a post on X, Maharashtra Congress shared, “Adnan Sami’s father, Arshad Sami Khan, was a pilot in the Pakistani Air Force who had destroyed the Pathankot airbase in the 1965 war. Today, Mohan Bhagwat is enjoying a meal with him. RSS = Traitor to the nation.”

ALSO READ: Gaurav Gogoi’s Wife’s Alleged Pakistan Link Sparks Row: Himanta Biswa Hits Out At Gaurav Gogoi Over Rawalpindi Visit Despite No VISA Clearance

First published on: Feb 9, 2026 8:28 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: adnan samicongressMohan Bhagwatrss

RELATED News

Who Was Abdul Rahman? 20-Year-Old Ayodhya Ram Temple Attack Accused Killed Inside Faridabad Jail After Assault By Fellow Inmate

Gaurav Gogoi’s Wife’s Alleged Pakistan Link Sparks Row: Himanta Biswa Hits Out At Gaurav Gogoi Over Rawalpindi Visit Despite No VISA Clearance

Sharad Pawar Hospitalised In Pune Days After Nephew Ajit’s Death In Baramati Plane Crash

AI Impact Summit 2026: Delhi Hotel Prices Soar To Rs. 30 Lakh Per Night, Go Sold Out As Sam Altman, Sundar Pichai Expected To Land In National Capital

India-Seychelles signs $175 Million Economic Partnership: Historic Ties Enter Modern Phase with Focus on Trade, Skills, Renewable Energy, Digital Innovation, and Youth Development

LATEST NEWS

BIG Relief For India’s Salaried Employees: EPFO’s New App To Allow Direct EPF Withdrawal Through UPI From April | Key Features Explained

‘Kindly, Move On’: Adnan Sami Takes A Dig At Congress Over Targeting RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat For Having A Meal With The Singer

CONCEPT MEDICAL GROUP RECOGNIZED AMONG INDIA’S TOP 30 MID-SIZE BEST WORKPLACES IN MANUFACTURING 2026

Meet Imran Khwaja — Jay Shah’s Deputy Leading Talks to Resolve IND vs PAK Match Standoff

Team India Discard Mohammed Shami Smashes 32-Ball Half-Century in Ranji Trophy Quarterfinal

Dumas Art Project inaugurated its 11th edition

Children Welfare Centre High School Celebrates Its Grand 42nd Annual Day Function Organised by the Principal Ajay Kaul with Bollywood Luminaries in Attendance

Downing Street Crisis: Keir Starmer Defies Resignation Calls After Top Aide Quits Over Epstein Row, Signals He Is Staying On

After Morgan McSweeney, Keir Starmer’s Communications Chief Tim Allan Also Quits; UK PM Loses Second Top Aide As Mandelson-Epstein Row Deepens

Who Was Chinnu Pappu Aka Reshma? 24-Year-Old Social Media Influencer With 200K Followers Found Dead In Rented Flat A Month After Ugly Divorce, Leaves Behind 4-Year-Old Child

‘Kindly, Move On’: Adnan Sami Takes A Dig At Congress Over Targeting RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat For Having A Meal With The Singer

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Kindly, Move On’: Adnan Sami Takes A Dig At Congress Over Targeting RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat For Having A Meal With The Singer

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Kindly, Move On’: Adnan Sami Takes A Dig At Congress Over Targeting RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat For Having A Meal With The Singer
‘Kindly, Move On’: Adnan Sami Takes A Dig At Congress Over Targeting RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat For Having A Meal With The Singer
‘Kindly, Move On’: Adnan Sami Takes A Dig At Congress Over Targeting RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat For Having A Meal With The Singer
‘Kindly, Move On’: Adnan Sami Takes A Dig At Congress Over Targeting RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat For Having A Meal With The Singer

QUICK LINKS