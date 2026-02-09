‘Kindly, Move On’: Adnan Sami Takes A Dig At Congress Over Targeting RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat For Having A Meal With The Singer

Reacting to the Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) criticising Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat for having a meal with singer-composer Adnan Sami alleging it to be anti-national act, the latter doubled down on the opposition and asked it to move on following the reference to his father’s role in the Pakistan Air Force during 1965 war.

Adnan Sami takes a dig at the Congress

He hit out at the Maharashtra Congress and said that it would be unfair if anyone held them responsible for the partition as their forefathers were responsible for the act.

In a post on X, Adnan Sami shared, “Mr Dear respected fellow patriots from the Maharashtra Congress (INCMaharashtra) It would not be fair on you if anyone blames you for the tragic partition which your foreFATHERS were responsible for as you cannot be held responsible for any of their deeds. Regardless, today you acknowledge Pakistan as a legitimate nation despite this. It was once India and it is now Pakistan… Therefore once a legitimate conversion has taken place legally & as per procedure, then you accept it and move on… Any doubt? .. Similarly, kindly move on…”

He also slammed Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut and said that it would be wrong to blame his father for his deeds.

“And my dear Sanjay, it will be extremely wrong of me to blame your beloved father for the atrocious manner in which you play the harmonium. Your fingering is completely wrong and misplaced! I will be happy to teach you! I’m not a politician, I’m a musician who spreads love through his songs and therefore will love everyone who gives me love- I love you all too…Try love next time…That’s all! Jai Hind & Jai Maharashtra!” he said.

Congress had called the RSS traitor to the nation.

In a post on X, Maharashtra Congress shared, “Adnan Sami’s father, Arshad Sami Khan, was a pilot in the Pakistani Air Force who had destroyed the Pathankot airbase in the 1965 war. Today, Mohan Bhagwat is enjoying a meal with him. RSS = Traitor to the nation.”

