‘Lagal Lagal Jhulaniya Ke Dhakka…’ Lalu Yadav’s Funny Speech In ‘Vote Adhikar Yatra’

As the opposition kick starts the ”Vote Adhikar Yatra’, in Bihar, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav accused the Election Commission of striking out names of living people by declaring them dead. He said, “Names of many living people have been removed, and they were shown as dead. We found many such cases in the Vidhan Sabha from where we were elected.

#WATCH | Sasaram, Bihar | RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav says, “… Rahul Gandhi called those people who were declared dead by the Election Commission to his house and had tea with them. Your vote is not just being stolen. It is being robbed.” pic.twitter.com/uOBrv42xGx — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2025

We presented these living people before the Supreme Court to prove how much dishonesty the Election Commission is doing on Modi ji’s instructions.” He further said that Rahul Gandhi also met these people, spoke with them, and supported them, showing that this is not just vote theft but a planned robbery.

Rahul Gandhi Raises Election Concerns

Congress MP and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi addressed the ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar. He said, “I am telling you from this stage that Vidhan Sabha and Lok Sabha elections are being stolen across the country.

#WATCH | Sasaram, Bihar | Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says, “… I know that PM Modi is not going to get a true caste census conducted… But the INDIA bloc will ensure a true caste census in the country… We will put an end to vote theft and expose the truth of… pic.twitter.com/lInU02b4dZ — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2025

Their latest conspiracy is to conduct SIR in Bihar and steal the Bihar elections as well. All of us have come here to tell you that we will not allow them to steal this election.” He stressed that the INDIA bloc would continue to fight against such electoral fraud and protect the rights of voters.

Rahul Gandhi Criticises Election Commission

Continuing his attack, Rahul Gandhi said, “The entire country knows what the Election Commission is doing. Earlier, people did not know how votes were being stolen, but now we have shown the truth in our press conference. We are going to catch this theft and present it before the people.”

#WATCH | Sasaram, Bihar | At the ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ event, Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says, “I am telling you from this stage that Vidhan Sabha and Lok Sabha elections are being stolen in the entire country. Their latest conspiracy is to conduct SIR in Bihar… pic.twitter.com/w58qdOW6e1 — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2025

He also added, “I know that PM Modi is not going to conduct a true caste census. But the INDIA bloc will ensure a true caste census in the country. We will end vote theft and expose the reality of SIR. I thank Lalu ji for joining us despite his health condition.”

Mallikarjun Kharge Targets PM Modi

Rajya Sabha LoP and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge strongly criticised PM Narendra Modi. He said, “He is a very dangerous man. Unless you remove him from power, your votes, your rights, your freedom, and even the Constitution will not remain safe.” Kharge also attacked the RSS and linked it to Modi.

#WATCH | Sasaram, Bihar | On PM Narendra Modi, Rajya Sabha LoP and Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge says, “He is a very dangerous man. Unless you remove him from power, your votes, rights, freedom, and even the Constitution will not remain safe.” pic.twitter.com/E853va4jUp — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2025

He said, “Those who fought for India’s freedom gave us the right to vote. Today, PM Modi is challenging that right from the Red Fort. The RSS opposed India’s freedom and distanced Mahatma Gandhi from his people. How many RSS members went to jail or were hanged for freedom?”

Lalu Prasad Yadav Calls for Unity

#WATCH | Sasaram, Bihar | On ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav says, “‘Choro ko hataiye, BJP ko bhagaiye, aur hume jitaiye’… At any cost, do not let the BJP, which is a thief, come to power… Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav, Mallikarjun Kharge, and all of you… pic.twitter.com/99Fqx0RBPw — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2025

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav appealed to voters for unity. He said, “Chori ko hataiye, BJP ko bhagaiye, aur humare party ko jitaiye. Isme kisi bhi keemat par BJP ko aane nahi dena h. Sab log 1 ho jaiye and ek hoke Rahul, Tejashwi milke inko ukhar ke fekiye, Loktantra ko majboot hone dijiye.” He ended his address with a local line, saying, “lagal lagal chunariya jhunaliya me dhaka, balam kahe katha chala.” His speech stressed removing the BJP from power and strengthening democracy through opposition unity.

