‘Vote Chori Ki Aazadi’: Congress Leader Kanhaiya Kumar Joins Voter Adhikar Yatra, Slams Election Commission

Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar joined the Voter Adhikar Yatra in Sasaram, Bihar, and strongly criticized the Election Commission while raising concerns about discrepancies in the voter list. He supported Rahul Gandhi’s ongoing campaign against alleged ‘vote theft’ and accused the poll body of working in favor of the ruling party.

Kanhaiya Kumar said, “If your conscience is not clear, then no matter how much you try to hide the truth, it will eventually come out. The Election Commission has been saying for a long time that there is no error in the voter list. But when opposition leaders asked for an investigation and even offered to conduct the inquiry themselves if the Commission could not, the Commission resisted. Later, when they realized the voter list is being scrutinized, the truth about discrepancies started coming out. They themselves admitted that a Systematic Investigation Report (SIR) was being done to check irregularities, which clearly means there are discrepancies.”

#WATCH | Sasaram, Bihar | Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar says, “… When opposition leader Rahul Gandhi is saying that there are discrepancies and you should investigate… then they said that SIR has been done to prevent discrepancies… Now, today, the Election Commission is… pic.twitter.com/nCtOtUvV2l — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2025

He further remarked, “I believe the Election Commission should stop conducting elections and instead contest elections directly. Because whenever BJP raises a question, the Election Commission responds. And when we question the Election Commission, the BJP spokesperson answers. It feels like both their answers are being typed on the same computer. If we want to save democracy, we must ensure a pure and clean voter list. That is why we are raising the slogan of freedom from vote theft.”

