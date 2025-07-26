Home > India > Language Is Weaponised To Justify Illegality: Amit Malviya Slams Mamata Banerjee On Illegal Bangladeshis Arrest

Language Is Weaponised To Justify Illegality: Amit Malviya Slams Mamata Banerjee On Illegal Bangladeshis Arrest

Gurugram Police has detained 10 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and recovered their documents. The deportation process has begun amid rising concerns over unverified tenants and city-wide sanitation disruption.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: July 26, 2025 15:42:09 IST

In the latest development, Gurugram cops grabbed 10 Bangladeshis in this big sweep- they’re apparently on a mission to root out undocumented folks from the city. The police actually found legit Bangladeshi IDs on these guys, so, yeah, looks like they weren’t just guessing.

Sandeep Kumar, the police PRO, basically went, “Yep, we got them, found their papers, and now we’re starting the whole deportation thing.” Plus, surveillance is up everywhere. Like, if you’re in Gurugram and you so much as sneeze suspiciously, someone’s probably watching.

The cops basically told every property owner: “Do NOT even think about renting without a police check.” And now, a bunch of undocumented immigrants are just peacing out—hiding, moving to villages, maybe hopping over to other cities. Guess nobody wants to get busted. The cops are still on their tail though, checking IDs and all that.

Over 250 people picked up in just a week! They’re being shuffled to these holding spots while officials sift through their documents, trying to figure out who’s allowed to be here and who’s not. Police squads are everywhere, especially in places they think might be “problematic”.

The crackdown is basically wrecking the city’s waste collection. A ton of domestic workers and cleaners have noped out of Gurugram, and now trash is piling up everywhere. Residents are hiring tractors tractors! to move their garbage, and obviously, it’s not exactly safe or hygienic. In places like sector 103 and Palam Vihar, it’s getting gross.

BJP Amit Malviya is using all this to go after Mamata Banerjee, the West Bengal CM. He threw shade, saying she’ll cry over these Bangladeshis just because they “speak Bangla,” and accused her of treating them like VIP guests for votes. He basically called her soft on national security, all for some political brownie points.

