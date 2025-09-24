Ladakh Protest Turns Violent: 4 Dead, 50= Injured in Leh Statehood Agitation

A massive protest in Leh, Ladakh demanding statehood and the inclusion of Ladakh under the 6th Schedule turned violent, leading to serious clashes between protesters and police. The agitation, which began peacefully, escalated after tensions rose during the demonstrations. In the violence, 4 people were killed and over 50 were injured. Authorities have imposed strict restrictions in the area to maintain order, while the next round of talks between the Centre and the local leaders is scheduled for October.

According to officials, police used tear gas and batons after some protesters started throwing stones. Protesters also set fire to BJP office and a police van.

The protesters followed a hunger strike by activists demanding early talks with the central government. Two hunger strikes fell sick and were hospitalized, pushing youth groups to call for a shutdown and protest. Sonam Wangchuk, a climate activist involved in the movement, ended his 15-day fast and urged people to remain peaceful.

Authorities imposed prohibitory order under Section 163 in Leh, banning gathering of 5 or more people and regulating rallies and loudspeakers. The next round of talks between Centre and the local leaders is scheduled for 6th October 2025.

Conclusion

The violent clashes in Leh highlight the growing unrest among the people of Ladakh, who are demanding statehood and constitutional safeguards under the 6th Schedule, with four lives lost and dozens injured. The situation has become a serious concern for both locals and the government. Authorities have imposed restrictions to restore calm, while all eyes are now on the October 6 talks between the Central and Ladakh leaders, which are expected to decide the future course of action.