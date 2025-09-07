"Little sadness that Bappa is leaving": Maharashtra CM, DyCM shower flowers during Ganpati Visarjan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 7 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde attended the Ganpati visarjan at Mumbai’s Girgaon Chowpatty and showered flower petals at the procession.

Praising the preparations by the local administration, police, and the municipal corporation, CM Fadnavis highlighted how, due to the proper arrangements, the Ganesh procession across different cities went along peacefully.

“In Mumbai, Pune, and throughout various parts of Maharashtra, Lord Ganesh’s procession is ongoing peacefully. The Police department, Municipal Corporation, and local administration have made very good arrangements,” Fadnavis said.

He also expressed the bittersweet feeling of seeing ‘bappa’ leave after 10 days, but also realised how next year Lord Ganesh will be coming back.

“Ganeshotsav was celebrated very well for 10 days in Maharashtra. When Ganesh ji is immersed, there is a little sadness that ‘Bappa’ is leaving us after 10 days. But there is also happiness that Ganesh ji will come again next year,” he said.

The 10-day festivities of Ganesh Chaturthi culminated on Saturday, with ‘visarjan processions’ across the country. The ‘visarjan’ is observed on the 10th day of the festival, ending on Anant Chaturdashi. Visuals from various pandals have surfaced, showing devotees taking part in processions as they prepare to bid farewell to Lord Ganesha.

The iconic Lalbaghcha Raja, which was immersed at Girgaon Chowpatty, saw a grand celebration on the last day of the festival. At the same time, hundreds of devotees gathered to watch the immersion, paying a final goodbye to the Lord. In videos, the idol could be seen being taken for a public visual, showered with water and sindoor (vermillion), creating a visual spectacle.

Several Bollywood celebrities, like Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Anil Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and Anupam Kher, took turns to reach the pandal and seek blessings.

Mumbai Police Joint Commissioner (Law and Order) Satyanarayan Chaudhary had assured earlier today that comprehensive security arrangements are in place to ensure a smooth and safe celebration for all.

Speaking to ANI, the official said the Mumbai Police is utilising artificial intelligence to manage traffic in real-time, helping to control immersion routes and send alerts to prevent congestion. (ANI)

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.