Looking For A Unique Venue For Special Occasion? Namo Bharat Trains Can Now Be Booked For Parties, Pre-Wedding Shoots At THIS Minimum Cost, Check Per Hour Price Here

NCRTC has opened Namo Bharat trains for private celebrations, allowing personal events, shoots and gatherings onboard static or running coaches. Starting at ₹5,000 per hour, the initiative offers unique venues along the Delhi–Meerut corridor with strict guidelines to ensure safety and smooth train operations.

Namo Bharat Train (PHOTO: X)
Namo Bharat Train (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: November 25, 2025 20:59:18 IST

National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has started Namo Bharat trains to facilitate personal celebrations and this means that the passengers are able to observe special occasions like birthdays, pre-wedding shoots and other personal occasions.

In this new venture, individuals, event organizers and companies have the chance of having a Namo Bharat coach on running or on a permanent stand.

Namo Bharat Coaches Available for Shoots and Celebrations:

A report by PTI suggests that a mock-up coach will be present at the Depot of Duhai and would be used only in the case of the static shoots. According to NCRTC, the contemporary structure of the Namo Bharat coaches provides a displaying and appealing background of pictures and non-formal affairs.

The cost of booking a Namo Bharat coach depends on the number of seats.

Reservations start at 5,000 rupees per hour and with 30 minutes in the process of setting up and dismantling decor or equipment.

What are the booking times of the private events?

Partying will be allowed within a time span between 6 am and 11 pm and it should be arranged in a way that does not affect the normal operations of the trains.

What locations come under the new initiative?

The initiative targets the area of the Delhi-Meerut corridor with the station being located in strategic areas like Anand Vihar, Ghaziabad and Meerut South. It provides them with a recognizable yet distinctive environment in order to observe special occasions and have unforgettable experiences.

NCRTC: Rules And Regulations

Although the organisers are at liberty to decorate the coach or station area, NCRTC has put some restrictions. Decadence will be approved in minimal form and nothing to damage the train interiors or interfere with services provided to passengers will be made. There will be the NCRTC personnel and security guards during the event to maintain order and safety.

What Can Be booked in Other Facilities?

According to the officials, the NCRTC has also prepared an elaborate premises-hiring policy of film shoots, documentaries, adverts and other visual projects involving Namo Bharat trains and stations. Such spaces will be offered on a short-term basis booking at a competitive price.

The clean stations with well-planned lighting and open space are an exclusive environment to be considered by the clients who do not want to resort to banquet halls or outdoor events.

The initiative will not only promote the use of creative expression, according to the officials, but will also present the contemporary infrastructure in a different perspective. 

First published on: Nov 25, 2025 8:59 PM IST
Tags: latest trending newslatest viral newsNamo Bharat TrainNCRTC

QUICK LINKS