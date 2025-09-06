LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil
LIVE TV
Home > India > Lunar Eclipse 2025: Can Naked Eyes Safely Watch The Blood Moon? Here’s The Answer

Lunar Eclipse 2025: Can Naked Eyes Safely Watch The Blood Moon? Here’s The Answer

Lunar Eclipse 2025: Watching the blood moon is completely safe with the naked eye, unlike solar eclipses. No protective gear is needed. Use binoculars, telescopes, or apps for a better view, and try long-exposure photography to capture the stunning eclipse.

Unlike solar eclipses, the blood moon is completely safe to watch with naked eyes (Photo: Canva modified)
Unlike solar eclipses, the blood moon is completely safe to watch with naked eyes (Photo: Canva modified)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: September 6, 2025 12:58:31 IST

Lunar Eclipse 2025: As stargazers of India are all set to witness the stunning space phenomenon of a total lunar eclipse, the one question that often crosses everyone’s mind is: Is it safe to view the blood moon with the naked eye? And the reply is yes.

Solar eclipses require protective glasses for safety to eyes. A lunar eclipse is entirely safe to watch without special equipment to look at moon. When there is a total lunar eclipse, the Earth blocks direct sunlight from reaching the moon and the light that comes in from the atmosphere scatters and gives the moon a reddish color commonly known as the “blood moon.” 

Why It Is Safe 

In fact, experts confirmed that lunar eclipses are safe for human eyes. The dim light that reflects off the moon is not any brighter than any typical moonlight and therefore is safe for children, adults, and even geriatric adults to view without glasses.

The moon’s orbital plane is inclined ever so slightly, therefore, a full moon does not easily fall precisely into the Earth’s shadow, but when a full moon does form a perfect connection and falls into the Earth’s shadow, then the moon becomes an eclipsed moon as a blood moon – a beautiful event! This wonderful and lovely event has observers and astronomers alike forever over the moon from the beginning of this great effect.

Know the Eclipse timings in India (IST)

You can witness a total lunar eclipse that will be visible throughout India, if the weather is good.

Eclipse start time is from 8:58 PM, September 7

Totality (Blood Moon period) starts from 11:00 PM  and will last till 12:22 AM

Eclipse ends at 2:25 AM on September 8

The totality phase would last for 82 minutes, making it one of the longest and most spectacular lunar eclipses of the decade.

ALSO READ: Blood Moon 2025: When And Where To Watch The Total Lunar Eclipse In India

Tags: Blood Moonlunar eclipseLunar Eclipse 2025

RELATED News

National Herald money laundering case: ED files documents of complaint and ECIR, court asks to supply copies to proposed accused
Maharashtra CM Fadnavis performs Ganesh aarti at his Mumbai residence
AIADMK removes six Sengottaiyan's supporters from party posts
Is AIADMK Divided? KA Sengottaiyan Sacked From Party Following Push To Reintegrate Expelled Leaders
Indian Army conducts relief operation in flood-affected Fazilika, helping villagers

LATEST NEWS

Pakistan Pulls Out of ICC Women’s World Cup Opening Show in India: Reasons Revealed
Rashmika Mandanna Was Once Engaged To THIS Actor But Soon Things Took A Dark Turn And The BREAK-UP Happened
Donald Trump To Attend US Open 2025 Final?
This Country Is Offering Permanent Residency For Under Rs 27000, Indians Can Also Apply, Here’s How
Tshering Wangchuk Sherpa appointed as next Ambassador of India to Vietnam
Donald Tump And Mark Zuckerberg’s Awkward Exchange Caught On Hot Mic, Here’s The Hillarious Confession
US Open 2025 Final, Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner In Net Worth Race
Will Lunar Eclipse Be Visible in India During the India vs China Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Match?
Behind the facade: China accused of using schools to erase Tibetan identity
BPSC 71st Prelims Admit Card 2025: Prelims Exam Pattern, Shift Timings & Direct Link to Download Admit Card
Lunar Eclipse 2025: Can Naked Eyes Safely Watch The Blood Moon? Here’s The Answer

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Lunar Eclipse 2025: Can Naked Eyes Safely Watch The Blood Moon? Here’s The Answer

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Lunar Eclipse 2025: Can Naked Eyes Safely Watch The Blood Moon? Here’s The Answer
Lunar Eclipse 2025: Can Naked Eyes Safely Watch The Blood Moon? Here’s The Answer
Lunar Eclipse 2025: Can Naked Eyes Safely Watch The Blood Moon? Here’s The Answer
Lunar Eclipse 2025: Can Naked Eyes Safely Watch The Blood Moon? Here’s The Answer

QUICK LINKS