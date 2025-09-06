Lunar Eclipse 2025: Can Naked Eyes Safely Watch The Blood Moon? Here’s The Answer

Lunar Eclipse 2025: As stargazers of India are all set to witness the stunning space phenomenon of a total lunar eclipse, the one question that often crosses everyone’s mind is: Is it safe to view the blood moon with the naked eye? And the reply is yes.

Solar eclipses require protective glasses for safety to eyes. A lunar eclipse is entirely safe to watch without special equipment to look at moon. When there is a total lunar eclipse, the Earth blocks direct sunlight from reaching the moon and the light that comes in from the atmosphere scatters and gives the moon a reddish color commonly known as the “blood moon.”

Why It Is Safe

In fact, experts confirmed that lunar eclipses are safe for human eyes. The dim light that reflects off the moon is not any brighter than any typical moonlight and therefore is safe for children, adults, and even geriatric adults to view without glasses.

The moon’s orbital plane is inclined ever so slightly, therefore, a full moon does not easily fall precisely into the Earth’s shadow, but when a full moon does form a perfect connection and falls into the Earth’s shadow, then the moon becomes an eclipsed moon as a blood moon – a beautiful event! This wonderful and lovely event has observers and astronomers alike forever over the moon from the beginning of this great effect.

Know the Eclipse timings in India (IST)

You can witness a total lunar eclipse that will be visible throughout India, if the weather is good.

Eclipse start time is from 8:58 PM, September 7

Totality (Blood Moon period) starts from 11:00 PM and will last till 12:22 AM

Eclipse ends at 2:25 AM on September 8

The totality phase would last for 82 minutes, making it one of the longest and most spectacular lunar eclipses of the decade.

