Madhya Pradesh Accident: 5 Killed, 2 Critical After Car Carrying Seven Family Members Hits Truck in Chhatarpur

On Friday, five people were killed when a truck collided with a family vehicle while they were driving from Chhatarpur to Shahgarh through Chhatarpur District, Madhya Pradesh, leaving two severely injured.

Police Confirm Details

Police said that the car registered in Satna was heading toward Badamlehra at the time of the crash. According to Aditya Patle, Assistant Superintendent of Police in Chhatarpur, “Five people died on the spot, while the other two have been admitted to the hospital. They have suffered serious head injuries, and treatment is ongoing,”

The truck driver has been taken into custody and the truck has been confiscated by the police.

Are You Considering Government Compensation?

In response to an inquiry concerning government compensation for the victims, the officer stated, “We will make every effort to proceed in accordance with the prescribed protocols and directive to compensate the victims.”

Similar Accident Reported in Guna

The Guna District, Guna have reported a similar accident recently that resulted in the deaths of 3 individuals and 4 injured. The incident occurred when a car returning to Guna from a wedding collided with a truck on November 20, 2020. The accident took place between Bhilera Village close to Bajrang Garh Police Station. Police indicated that the driver of the truck escaped and the case is still being investigated.

Increasing Alarm about Road Safety

The most recent two accidents in both Guna Districts are causing many residents within the state to express increased alarm about road safety and the need for responsible driving.

