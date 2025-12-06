LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
india news Ayodhya dispute Delhi Airport IndiGo news ambedkar death pakistan afghanistan clash afghanistan Argentina ms dhoni india news Ayodhya dispute Delhi Airport IndiGo news ambedkar death pakistan afghanistan clash afghanistan Argentina ms dhoni india news Ayodhya dispute Delhi Airport IndiGo news ambedkar death pakistan afghanistan clash afghanistan Argentina ms dhoni india news Ayodhya dispute Delhi Airport IndiGo news ambedkar death pakistan afghanistan clash afghanistan Argentina ms dhoni
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
india news Ayodhya dispute Delhi Airport IndiGo news ambedkar death pakistan afghanistan clash afghanistan Argentina ms dhoni india news Ayodhya dispute Delhi Airport IndiGo news ambedkar death pakistan afghanistan clash afghanistan Argentina ms dhoni india news Ayodhya dispute Delhi Airport IndiGo news ambedkar death pakistan afghanistan clash afghanistan Argentina ms dhoni india news Ayodhya dispute Delhi Airport IndiGo news ambedkar death pakistan afghanistan clash afghanistan Argentina ms dhoni
LIVE TV
Home > India > Madhya Pradesh Accident: 5 Killed, 2 Critical After Car Carrying Seven Family Members Hits Truck in Chhatarpur

Madhya Pradesh Accident: 5 Killed, 2 Critical After Car Carrying Seven Family Members Hits Truck in Chhatarpur

Five family members were killed and two others injured after a car collided with a truck in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh. Police arrested the truck driver and launched an investigation. Another similar road accident was recently reported in Guna.

Madhya Pradesh Accident: 5 Killed, 2 Critical After Car Carrying Seven Family Members Hits Truck in Chhatarpur (IMAGE SOURCE-ANI)
Madhya Pradesh Accident: 5 Killed, 2 Critical After Car Carrying Seven Family Members Hits Truck in Chhatarpur (IMAGE SOURCE-ANI)

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: December 6, 2025 12:31:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Madhya Pradesh Accident: 5 Killed, 2 Critical After Car Carrying Seven Family Members Hits Truck in Chhatarpur

On Friday, five people were killed when a truck collided with a family vehicle while they were driving from Chhatarpur to Shahgarh through Chhatarpur District, Madhya Pradesh, leaving two severely injured.

Police Confirm Details

Police said that the car registered in Satna was heading toward Badamlehra at the time of the crash. According to Aditya Patle, Assistant Superintendent of Police in Chhatarpur, “Five people died on the spot, while the other two have been admitted to the hospital. They have suffered serious head injuries, and treatment is ongoing,” 

The truck driver has been taken into custody and the truck has been confiscated by the police. 

Are You Considering Government Compensation? 

In response to an inquiry concerning government compensation for the victims, the officer stated, “We will make every effort to proceed in accordance with the prescribed protocols and directive to compensate the victims.”

Similar Accident Reported in Guna

The Guna District, Guna have reported a similar accident recently that resulted in the deaths of 3 individuals and 4 injured. The incident occurred when a car returning to Guna from a wedding collided with a truck on November 20, 2020. The accident took place between Bhilera Village close to Bajrang Garh Police Station. Police indicated that the driver of the truck escaped and the case is still being investigated.

Increasing Alarm about Road Safety

The most recent two accidents in both Guna Districts are causing many residents within the state to express increased alarm about road safety and the need for responsible driving.

(inputs from ani)

ALSO READ: IndiGo Flights Cancelled: Full Refunds, Waivers, and Airfare Hike – What Passengers Need to Know

First published on: Dec 6, 2025 12:31 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Chhatarpur road accidentChhatarpur tragic accidentfatal car crash MPfive family members killed ChhatarpurGuna road accidentMadhya Pradesh accidentMadhya Pradesh traffic deathsMP accident newsMP car truck collisionMP police investigationroad safety India

RELATED News

IndiGo Flight Chaos: Sonu Sood & Vir Das Ask Public Not to Disrespect Airline Ground Staff

Meet Rahul Bhatia, The Owner Of IndiGo, Hit By Severe Crisis And Backlash After Cancelling Over 400 Flights On 5th Consecutive day, What Is His Net Worth?

Demolition Of The Babri Masjid: The Century Long Clash – What Is The Whole Story Behind The Famous Tussle Between Politics And Religion?

Revisiting Babri Masjid Demolition 33 Years On, How 1992 Changed The Socio-Political Scenario Of India

IndiGo Flights Cancelled: Full Refunds, Waivers, and Airfare Hike – What Passengers Need to Know

LATEST NEWS

Mitchell Starc Delivers Surprise Fifty To Push Australia Ahead In Ashes Clash, Social Media Calls It ‘One For The History Books’

‘Asim Munir Should Be Arrested Than Honoured’, Says Top Pentagon Veteran; Wants US To Apologise To India

Madhya Pradesh Accident: 5 Killed, 2 Critical After Car Carrying Seven Family Members Hits Truck in Chhatarpur

The ‘Oscarization’ Of FIFA 2026 World Cup Draw, Where The Winner Was Only Donald Trump

IND vs SA 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs South Africa Vizag Cricket match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

Meesho IPO Allotment And Listing: Everything Investors Need to Know

UPSSSC PET 2025 Results OUT: Here’s A Step-By-Step Guide To Check Results And Salary Structure

IndiGo Flights Cancelled: Full Refunds, Waivers, and Airfare Hike – What Passengers Need to Know

Ambedkar Death Anniversary 2025: Why Modern Feminism Owes A Debt To Ambedkar’s Equality Ideals

MCD 2026-27 Budget Breakdown: From Clean Streets to Smart Licensing, Here’s Where Every Rupee Goes

Madhya Pradesh Accident: 5 Killed, 2 Critical After Car Carrying Seven Family Members Hits Truck in Chhatarpur

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Madhya Pradesh Accident: 5 Killed, 2 Critical After Car Carrying Seven Family Members Hits Truck in Chhatarpur

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Madhya Pradesh Accident: 5 Killed, 2 Critical After Car Carrying Seven Family Members Hits Truck in Chhatarpur
Madhya Pradesh Accident: 5 Killed, 2 Critical After Car Carrying Seven Family Members Hits Truck in Chhatarpur
Madhya Pradesh Accident: 5 Killed, 2 Critical After Car Carrying Seven Family Members Hits Truck in Chhatarpur
Madhya Pradesh Accident: 5 Killed, 2 Critical After Car Carrying Seven Family Members Hits Truck in Chhatarpur

QUICK LINKS