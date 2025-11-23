Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Relatives Assault, Urinate On Disabled Man; Two Detained

A disturbing video from Raisen in Madhya Pradesh showed a person with a disability being assaulted and urinated on by his own relatives. The 37-second clip, recorded near a petrol pump, quickly went viral on social media. Bystanders captured the entire assault on their phones but did not step in to stop it.

The video triggered public anger and led to swift police action late Friday evening. Police said they identified the two accused as Rajkumar Lovanshi and Govind Lovanshi, both relatives of the victim, and traced them after the clip spread widely online.

Police said the three men had travelled together to sell paddy and were returning home after consuming alcohol. An argument broke out during the journey, and it escalated into a physical fight. The victim fell to the ground, and one of the accused pinned him down before urinating on his face.

The other accused attempted to pull him away but did not stop the assault. Several people who saw the incident recorded the act but did not intervene. The video surfaced online around 4 pm on Friday, prompting immediate police action.

This is a disgrace to humanity! In #Mandideep near #Bhopal, a man was caught urinating on a disabled person… an act so cruel it shakes your faith in society itself. What do you even call this? When people lose all fear of the law and feel free to degrade another human being…

Police Action And Confirmation

Sub-divisional police officer Sheela Surana confirmed that both accused were arrested after the video appeared online. She said the victim and accused were relatives and had received money from selling paddy. The dispute after consuming alcohol resulted in the assault captured in the video.

Police took suo motu cognizance soon after the clip spread on social media. Officers also visited the crime spot and recorded the victim’s statement. The police said they have registered a case and launched further investigation into all circumstances surrounding the incident.

The incident soon turned into a political flashpoint in Madhya Pradesh. State Congress president Jitu Patwari criticised the government and alleged that law and order had collapsed. He said incidents of urinating on people were repeatedly reported from the state. Patwari demanded that Chief Minister Mohan Yadav explain the accountability of the Home Department.

He also raised concerns about attacks on police personnel and corruption within the force. Political parties exchanged statements as the case gained national attention and added to the ongoing debate over rising crime in the state.

Similar Incidents In Madhya Pradesh

Several similar incidents have been reported from different parts of Madhya Pradesh in recent months. In October, a Dalit driver alleged he was kidnapped, beaten with a plastic pipe, forced to drink alcohol and later forced to drink urine by three men. In another case from Katni, a Dalit man was allegedly urinated upon after he protested illegal mining.

In 2023, a video showing a BJP leader urinating on a tribal man sparked widespread outrage and led to major political repercussions. These incidents continue to raise questions about safety and enforcement.

