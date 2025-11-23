LIVE TV
Home > India > F**k Off, B*tch…': Foreign DJ Alleges Harassment By Goa Police, Claims Cops Used Abusive Language During Night Patrolling

A foreign DJ known as ‘Krispie Kristina’ has alleged harassment by Goa Police during a late-night patrol stop between Siolim and Morjim. She claimed that officers used abusive language, behaved aggressively, and even told her group to “go to your country.”

Viral Video
Viral Video

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: November 23, 2025 13:18:00 IST

A celebrity DJ who goes by the name Krispie Kristina alleged misconduct by Goa Police after officers stopped her car for a routine check in North Goa. She said the incident took place around midnight while she and her friends were travelling from Siolim to Morjim. She claimed the police spoke rudely, acted aggressively, and even told them to “go to their country.”

Kristina also said the officers did not have a female constable at the spot. The Goa Police stated that they contacted her and confirmed that an inquiry into the incident is now underway.

DJ Details Incident On Social Media

Kristina described the incident on Instagram and said the officer behaved rudely from the start. She wrote that the officer showed signs of misusing his authority and spoke to them in an aggressive tone.

She alleged that he repeatedly said, “Go to your country, you’re not in your country.” She said that after showing their driver’s licence, the officer allowed them to leave, but used abusive words as they drove off. Kristina added that she did not record the incident because she felt unsafe due to the officer’s behaviour.

Claims Of Abuse And Lack Of Safety

The DJ further claimed that the officers hurled insults at her and used inappropriate language. She shared a video saying she did not feel safe as a tourist in Goa and expressed disappointment that such incidents take place in a tourist-driven state. She said she feared taking out her phone because of the officer’s aggression.

She added that the police later contacted her and asked her to visit the police station, and she confirmed on Saturday afternoon that she was on her way to file a formal complaint.

The incident comes days after a video showed a group of men harassing two foreign women at Arambol beach while attempting to take photographs with them. Another recent case from Vagator reported that bouncers at a local establishment acted inappropriately and caused distress to a visiting family from Varanasi.

The state tourism department stated that bouncers are not authorised to deal with tourists and warned that any misconduct will result in strict action with the help of law-enforcement agencies. The department also held a meeting with Goa Police to discuss steps to enhance tourist safety.

First published on: Nov 23, 2025 1:18 PM IST
