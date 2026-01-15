Maharashtra Civic Polls: From Akshay Kumar To Sachin Tendulkar, Celebrities Turn Up To Vote In BMC Elections

BMC Election 2026: Voting for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections is scheduled for today, January 15, 2026, marking the city’s return to the polls after a four-year delay. Mumbaikars will cast their votes to elect new corporators, with the previous civic elections having been held in 2017.

The State Election Commission (SEC) announced the election schedule on December 15, 2025, covering polls across 29 municipal corporations, including Mumbai. In the city, voting will be conducted across 227 wards in Greater Mumbai.

To facilitate participation, the SEC has declared a public holiday in all municipal corporation areas on polling day.

BMC Election 2026 also witnessed several celebrities, including Akshaye Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sanya Malhotra, Sachin Tendulkar, Nana Patekar, and others, turning up to vote in Mumbai.

BMC Election 2026: Akshaye Khanna and Twinnkle Khanna Cast Votes

Actor Akshay Kumar arrived early at the polling booth; his wife, author Twinkle Khanna, also showed up to cast for BMC Elections today. After casting her vote, Twinkle interacted with reporters and explained why participating in elections matters, adding that voting gives citizens a voice and helps them feel involved in the system.

“I think it gives us a sense of control, a little bit of power over the narrative, and I am voting both out of habit and hope,” she said.

#WATCH | Mumbai: After casting her vote for the BMC elections, Actress Twinkle Khanna says, “I think it gives us a sense of control, a little bit of power over the narrative, and I am voting both out of habit and hope. ” pic.twitter.com/ygl3FPi5XM — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2026







Earlier in the day, Akshay Kumar, who had also arrived early at the polling booth, spoke to reporters outside and emphasised the importance of voting, encouraging people to take part in the election process. Urging citizens to come out and vote, the actor said, “Today is the BMC election… I would urge everyone to definitely vote so that we can choose the right person through voting.”

BMC Election 2026: Sachin Tendulkar, Junaid Khan, Suniel Shetty

BMC Election 2026 witnessed several celebrities urging voters to come out and cast their votes, such as Sachin Tendulkar, Junaid Khan, Suniel Shetty, and John Abraham.

Master Baster Sachin Tendulkar was among the first cricketers to reach a polling booth on Thursday morning to cast his vote in the ongoing Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar shows his inked finger after casting his vote for the BMC elections. He says, “This is a very important election. It gives us a chance where we can express our opinion through votes. Everyone should come out and cast their… https://t.co/a3GAx722A7 pic.twitter.com/dweQFzV796 — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2026







While speaking to the media here, Sachin said, “This is a very important election. It gives us a chance where we can express our opinion through votes. Everyone should come out and cast their votes.”

After casting his vote for the BMC election, Actor Suniel Shetty says, “I think by far, this is one of the most important election so everyone should come out and cast their votes. We just keep complaining about the work of BMC. Today, we should do some work… We need to be with the BMC and help them make Mumbai better…”

#WATCH | Mumbai: After casting his vote for the BMC election, Actor Suniel Shetty says, “I think by far, this is one of the most important election so everyone should come out and cast their votes. We just keep complaining about the work of BMC. Today, we should do some work…… pic.twitter.com/aVhfohJKax — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2026







Actor Junaid Khan and his family show their inked finger after casting their vote for the BMC elections.

#WATCH | Mumbai | Actor Junaid Khan and his family show their inked finger after casting their vote for the BMC elections. Actor Junaid Khan says, “Please come and vote, it is very important and everyone should come and vote.” pic.twitter.com/pUKZ6KPKVP — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2026







Actor Junaid Khan says, “Please come and vote, it is very important and everyone should come and vote.”

Voter Turnout Expectations

According to the sources, more than 1.03 crore voters are eligible to cast their ballots in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections. The polls are being conducted under the Model Code of Conduct and in compliance with directives from higher courts to complete long-pending local body elections in Maharashtra.

Officials have urged citizens to actively take part in the democratic exercise and make use of their right to vote.

