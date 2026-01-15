BMC Elections 2026: How To Check Your Voting Booth Through Maharashtra SEC Website & ECI Voter Helpline App – Step-By-Step Guide

BMC Elections 2026: Voting for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is underway, ending a nearly three-year period without elected civic representatives. Voters across Mumbai will decide the fate of 1,700 candidates, with the vote count slated for January 16.
BMC Elections 2026: Three-Way Contest in Mumbai
The battle for control of the BMC features a high-stakes three-cornered contest:
Thackeray cousins, Uddhav and Raj Thackeray, aligned with Sharad Pawar’s NCP
BJP–Shiv Sena alliance
Congress–Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA)
BMC Elections 2026: Polling Timings
Political analysts say the outcome will have far-reaching implications for the city’s governance and development priorities.
Polling stations across all 227 wards of Greater Mumbai will remain open from 7:30 am to 5:30 pm. To encourage maximum voter turnout, the Maharashtra government has declared a public holiday in municipal areas. Employers must provide two to three hours for employees to vote, and schools across the city will remain closed.
BMC Elections 2026: How To Check Your Voting Booth?
Voters are urged to confirm their polling booth location and carry valid identification before heading to vote.
Online via Maharashtra State Election Commission
Visit the Maharashtra State Election Commission website and click on “voter search.”
You will be redirected to mahasecvoterlist.in.
Click on “search name in voter list.”
Select either EPIC Number Wise or Name Wise search.
Choose your local body category, Municipal Corporation, Municipality, Nagar Panchayat, or Zilla Panchayat, followed by your district and local body name.
Enter your EPIC number or full name and click “search.”
Your voter details, including polling booth name, address, and voter slip information, will be displayed.
How To Check Your Voting Booth Using the Election Commission’s Voter Helpline App
The Voter Helpline App provides polling booth details and voter slip information. It can be downloaded from eci.gov.in/voter-helpline-app/.
Verifying Name in Electoral List
To confirm registration in the electoral roll:
Visit the National Voter’s Service Portal (nvsp.in).
Navigate to “Search in Electoral Roll.”
Enter your personal details or EPIC number.
Your voter registration status will appear on the screen.
Locating Polling Stations via ECI Portal
Visit electoralsearch.eci.gov.in.
Enter your EPIC number and select your state.
Complete the captcha and click “Search.”
Your polling station’s name and address will be displayed.
Documents Required on Voting Day
Voters must carry a valid photo ID to cast their ballot. Accepted documents include:
Aadhaar card
Passport
PAN card
Other government-issued photo IDs
While the voter slip is not mandatory, it helps polling staff locate names faster and reduces waiting time.
