Maharashtra Govt Unveils Housing Policy 2025, Aims For 50 Lakh Homes In 10 Years

The Maharashtra government unveiled the Housing Policy 2025 on Wednesday, expecting to mobilise investments worth Rs 70,000 crore. The government confirmed that the policy has an ultimate target of building 50 lakh houses in the next 10 years.

Published By: Moumi Majumdar
Published: July 24, 2025 08:12:05 IST

The Maharashtra government unveiled the Housing Policy 2025 on Wednesday, expecting to mobilise investments worth Rs 70,000 crore. 

About Maharashtra Housing Policy 2025

In a statement, the government described the policy, saying, “The ultimate target is to build 50 lakh houses in the next 10 years… To achieve this ambitious target, existing provisions under the Development Control and Promotion Regulations/Unified Development Control and Promotion Regulations and relevant institutional frameworks will be strengthened and modified as needed. Additionally, active participation from the private sector will be promoted through a range of incentive-based measures,” news agency ANI reported.

The policy focuses on a multi-pronged strategy like slum rehabilitation, affordable housing, and sustainable urban development, with special emphasis on economically weaker sections (EWS), lower-income groups (LIG), and middle-income groups (MIG). 

The policy prioritises the needs of low-income earners, senior citizens, women, industrial workers, and students. Affordable housing has been granted infrastructure status, enabling developers to access external commercial borrowing (ECB) and foreign direct investment (FDI). It also qualifies for priority sector lending (PSL) from banks and housing finance companies (HFCs). 

“The state-level portal will soon be developed for providing information on housing development through government-private sector partnership, through developers and also through state-run undertakings,” the policy added. 

A notable feature is the ‘Walk to Work’ concept, which reserves 10% to 30% of land in Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) areas for housing. “Such land should be handed over to the appropriate authority at the applicable acquisition price, so that authority can create adequate housing stock in such areas. The authority can also partner with private industries to provide housing for industrial workers in a public-private partnership model,” the policy further explained, ANI reported.

Tags: Devendra FadnavismaharashtraMaharashtra Chief Minister Devendra FadnavisMaharashtra House Policy

