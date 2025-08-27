Maharashtra: Is The State Government Planning To Hike The Working Hours To 10 In Private Establishments? What We Know

The Maharashtra government is planning to increase the working hours of employees in private establishments. The working hours may be increased from 9 to 10 hours a day. The Maharashtra government is planning to do so by making significant changes in the Maharashtra Shops and Establishments (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 2017. The working hours for employees in places such as shops, hotels and entertainment venues, among others across the state will be regulated by this act. The state tabour department has made a presentation on this step before the state cabinet meeting on August 26, 2025, Tuesday, as reported in the Hindustan Times.

What are the legal working hours for the private companies in India?

There are various important legislative pieces the supervise the working hours for the private companies in India. One of those legislations is The Occupational Safety, Health, And Working Conditions Code, 2020. The Occupational Safety, Health, And Working Conditions Code, 2020 is an all-inclusive code that combines several labor laws and seeks to enhance working conditions. These conditions include regulating working hours and ensuring employees’ health and safety. It provides for the following:

• No worker shall be required or allowed to work in any establishment for more than eight hours in a day. However, the appropriate government will fix the specific hours.

• In any establishment, no worker shall be allowed to work for more than six days in any one week.

• There is also a provision for providing the worker in case he or she works more than the prescribed daily or weekly hours. In that case, the worker must be paid wages at twice the rate of their normal wages.

• Also, in case of overtime, workers are only required to work with their consent but the appropriate government may prescribe the total number of overtime hours permitted.

